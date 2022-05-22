Manny Machado torches Giants as Padres complete sweep

EditorsNote: Small corrections, details in several places

Manny Machado had four extra-base hits in a game for the first time in his career and rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore held the Giants to one run on three hits over six innings as the San Diego Padres routed the Giants 10-1 on Sunday

The Padres scored their first series sweep in San Francisco since 2016, after winning one-run games on Friday and Saturday.

Machado, who leads the National League in hitting with a .374 average, had three doubles and a triple in four at-bats. He drove in two runs and scored three. He doubled and scored in the first, drew an intentional walk in the second, hit a two-run double and scored in the fourth, tripled and scored in the fifth and doubled in the seventh.

Wil Myers had three hits, including a double, and three RBI for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth had two hits, including a double, for two RBIs for the Padres, while Ha-Seong Kim had two hits, a double and one RBI.

Every member of the Padres starting lineup had a hit with nine of their 17 hits going for extra bases. The Giants’ most successful pitcher was Luis Gonzalez, who allowed one hit while closing the game with two scoreless innings.

Gore (3-1) lowered his earned run average to 2.06. He issued two walks and struck out six while going six full innings for the first time.

The Giants trailed 7-0 before they scored their lone run in the bottom of the fourth. Darin Ruf drew a lead-off walk, moved to third on Mike Yastrzemski’s double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Wilmer Flores.

The Padres scored single runs in the first (Myers singling home Machado) and second (Cronenworth’s sacrifice fly against Giants starter Alex Wood), then scored five times in the top of the fourth against Wood and reliever John Brebbia.

Wood (3-3) gave up five runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts in three-plus innings.

