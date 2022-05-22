ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels, behind Patrick Sandoval, defeat A's

 4 days ago
EditorsNote: updates graf 1 for Athletics on first reference, other minor edits

Patrick Sandoval gave up one run in 7 1/3 innings, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered and the host Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

Sandoval took a two-hit shutout into the eighth inning when the A’s Kevin Smith hit what appeared to be a routine fly ball to right field. But Tyler Wade, subbing for the injured Taylor Ward in right, lost the ball in the sun for a double.

One out later, Smith scored on a bloop single by Cristian Pache to spoil Sandoval’s shutout bid. When Sandoval walked No. 9 hitter Luis Barerra, he was finished for the afternoon.

Sandoval (3-1) gave up four hits, walked one and struck out seven while making 92 pitches. Angels reliever Ryan Tepera got two strikeouts to finish the eighth inning, and Raisel Iglesias struck out the side in the ninth for his 10th save.

Trout led the Angels’ offense with his team-leading 12th homer of the year, along with a single, double, walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Angels scored immediately against A’s starter Cole Irvin (2-2), with Ohtani leading off and hitting Irvin’s second pitch of the game over the fence in right-center for his ninth homer of the year and a 1-0 Angels lead.

The Angels added to their advantage in the second inning, although it could have been much worse for Irvin and the A’s.

Kurt Suzuki led off with a single and went to second when Irvin misplayed a bunt by Wade for an error. Andrew Velazquez followed with a single to load the bases with no outs for Ohtani.

Irvin, though, got Ohtani to hit into a double play. Ohtani hit a line drive to shortstop Elvis Andrus, who doubled up Wade at second. The Angels, however, pushed across a run on an RBI infield single by Trout.

Los Angeles increased its lead to 3-0 in the fifth when Trout walked, went to second on a single by Matt Duffy and scored on a single by Brandon Marsh.

--Field Level Media

