AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL high school baseball 4A Regional Semifinals feature an Eagles matchup that seems to face off in multiple sports every year. This time it’s Canyon (22-7) versus No. 3 Argyle (30-3). ”What I’m really so proud of in this year’s team is just the buy in of everything that we wanted to get done this year,” said John Doan, Canyon baseball head coach. “Really good within the game. Fundamentally making routine plays 100 percent of the time. “

CANYON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO