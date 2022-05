SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Charles McAdoo, Robert Hamchuk, Darren Jansen and Brady Hill were named to the All-Mountain West team, announced by the conference on Thursday. McAdoo, Hamchuk and Jansen all made First Team All-Mountain West and Hill was named Second Team All-Mountain West. This was the first All-Mountain West selections for all four players. The Spartans open the Mountain West Championship at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against Nevada on the Mountain West Network.

