My name is Rochelle Garza, I’m a 5th generation Texan, a new mom, a civil rights attorney, and the first Latina Democratic nominee for Texas Attorney General. While we made history, yesterday is also a sober reminder of why we need new leadership in Texas. I am deeply saddened by the news from Uvalde. Ken Paxton’s call to arm more teachers only puts our children at risk and it’s time to vote him out.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO