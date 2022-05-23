Kyle Miller to represent Orcutt Academy in FCA All-Star Game

Orcutt Academy's Kyle Miller will be representing the school in the 2022 FCA All-Star Game.

Miller was a running back and line backer for the Spartans.

Miller says he is looking forward to playing one final game after at one point in time wondering if he was going to be able to play football at all in 2022.

"I tore my meniscus at the beginning of the season and wasn't sure if I was going to be able to play my last year of high school ball," said Miller. "Luckily, I was cleared by the doctor. I just kept pushing, kind of kept my recovery going, and I was able to play. My family has been really supportive of me. They've pushed me academically and sports wise. They're a big part of why I do what I do."

The FCA All-Star Game will kick off set on June 4th at Nipomo High School.