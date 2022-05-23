Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

JACKPOT! One North Carolina man hit the jackpot when he won $2 million in a North Carolina lottery win. Robert Hamrick, 53-years-old, thought he was seeing things when he found out he won big with his lottery ticket. The Charlotte Observer reports Hamrick says that he thought he was seeing...
An eastern North Carolina woman said Friday the 13th never again will be an unlucky day for her after she won a $2 million prize on Friday, May 13, 2022, according to a press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. “Nobody can ever tell me that it’s a bad...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Paula Carias of Morrisville took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Carias bought her lucky 200X The Cash ticket from the Refuel on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh. She arrived at lottery headquarters on Tuesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Carias took home $71,019.
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Roxboro man purchased a $5 scratch-off and won the first $200,000 prize in the new Cash Payout game, the NC Lottery announced Monday. Samuel Lee bought his lucky Cash Payout ticket from Winners Mart on North Madison Boulevard in Roxboro. Lee arrived at the...
It would be nice if my rent was lower. My significant other and I split the rent, but I couldn’t even pay the rent with one paycheck. (Thanks to inflation) RentCafe recently compiled a list of the most desirable cities in the U.S. for renters. The top city on the list is located in the state of North Carolina. Data were analyzed for hundreds of cities across the country. RentCafe then narrowed it down to 115 candidates for the best cities to be a renter in 2022. As indicated by the data, smaller cities offer the best quality of life for renters, as they represent half of the top 50 cities.
In a letter to the Durham County Commission in North Carolina, prison journalist Lyle C. May, who is incarcerated in Raleigh, N.C., opposed its unanimous vote to spend $30 million on a new juvenile jail. Its 10 signers, including May, were under 18 years old when they went into the juvenile justice system.
N.C. — A shooting that claimed the life of at least 18 children and three adults at a Texas elementary school Tuesday has sent out shockwaves of grief and disbelief across the nation. In North Carolina several state officials, law enforcement agencies and politicians expressed their condolences after...
The years of Civil War reconstruction, coupled with wagon, stagecoach, and railroad passengers finding new lives across the U.S., made the urban development reflected in the 1870 census incredibly interesting.
WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — A Franklinville man was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison and three years of post-release supervision after he pled guilty to supplying turtles to middlemen that smuggled them to Asia. Jesse James Freeman, 48, will also have to pay a $25,000 fine to the...
American Tobacco will once again play host to the Durham Night Market this Thursday, May 26, 2022. The open-air, free family friendly event showcasing Durham’s creativity , featured local Triangle area artisans, live music, food and drinks. The market will be open 5-9pm. Find a list of this month’s...
Morrisville, N.C. — No one likes a high electric bill but imagine finding out that you were actually getting the wrong bill for years. That’s what happened to one Durham County business owner who unknowingly paid his neighbor’s bill for more than a decade. Christopher Williams has...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A North Carolina man recently turned a $20 scratch-off ticket into a $2 million jackpot. John Robbins purchased an Ultimate 7′s scratch-off ticket at a convenience store and said he had to get a co-worker to check if his ticket was real. “He looked...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With summer approaching fast, many parents will be looking to find day cares, babysitters and camps to watch their kids this summer. What happens if a plan falls through? Can you leave your child home alone?. THE QUESTION. Is there a law in North Carolina that...
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia takes center stage in Tuesday's primary elections as Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger try to fight back challengers endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who is seeking revenge for his 2020 election defeat in the state. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene...
MIDDLESEX – SinnovaTek, the Raleigh-based food-processing company who provides entrepreneurs and established companies access to a manufacturing line using technology licensed through North Carolina State University, is in the process of constructing an 100,000 square-foot facility in Middlesex. The company is just one of the firms that Nash County...
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon that resulted in a crash and shut down a North Carolina highway, police said. Durham police said they received 911 calls about the occupants of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle on N.C. Highway 55 shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, news outlets […]
Comments / 0