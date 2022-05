The number of COVID-19 infections, the positivity rate and rate of occurrence in the commonwealth continue to rise even as deaths and hospitalizations have fallen. During the week ending Sunday, 8,127 new cases were reported (1,161 per day), up 26.2 percent from the 6,443 cases (920 per day) announced the previous week, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH). Between May 2 and Sunday, 18,527 cases of the virus were reported in Kentucky.

