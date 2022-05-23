ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Scammers target utility customers

By Special to the Ledger
Murray Ledger & Times
 3 days ago

MAYFIELD – Reports of utility scams are rising among West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative members and scammers are moving beyond phone calls to text messages, according to Heather Foley, WKRECC vice president of Finance & Administration. “Our members are calling us every week to report scammers using the...

wpsdlocal6.com

Deputies searching for 2 suspects in connection to vehicle break-in, credit card theft in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people accused of using a credit card that was stolen out of a truck in the Reidland. On May 10, a man reported to the sheriff's office that his truck had been broken into and his wallet was stolen. There was a credit card inside the wallet, which the sheriff's office says was used at the Walmart on Irvin Cobb Drive after the theft.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Manufacturer to locate in western Kentucky, create 150 jobs

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a manufacturer of electrical power distribution connectors plans to locate in western Kentucky and create 150 jobs. A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says Hollobus Technologies Inc. is investing $2.25 million to move its headquarters and some operations to a former Briggs & Stratton plant in Murray.
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Ballard County drug charge for Metropolis man

A traffic stop Wednesday night in Ballard County ended with an arrest and drug charges for a Metropolis man. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was patrolling Highway 286 in Wickliffe when he saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed. When the deputy approached the...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Tip leads to meth arrest in Wickliffe

A drug complaint in Wickliffe on Tuesday led to a meth arrest. Deputies responded to the Phoenix Paper Mill after it was reported that a truck driver had dropped a plastic bag on a sidewalk outside of the scale house. The sheriff's office received a call from the mill's security...
WICKLIFFE, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Investigate Counterfeit Money

Union City police were called to Pockets, on West Reelfoot Avenue, to investigate the passing of counterfeit money. Reports said a white male entered the store on May 13th and got a drink from the cooler. As the clerk was ringing up the purchase, the individual asked if she could...
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield businesses continue to pick up the pieces after December tornado

MAYFIELD, KY — It's been almost six months since the December tornado outbreak hit Mayfield, Kentucky. Business owners who were impacted by the storm continue to pick up the pieces. Wayne Flint owns The Barn on West Broadway in Mayfield. He's planning to reopen next week. "Meatloaf, green beans,...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Lyon County burglary charge for Benton man

A Benton man was arrested on burglary and drug charges after a trespassing complaint at a home in Lyon County last week. Tenants of a home on KY 730 called 911 when they saw an unknown man enter the patio of another house. The Lyon County Sheriff's Department found 36-year old Bobby E. Akins, who had allegedly entered the home and was believed by officers to be under the influence of drugs.
LYON COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

CCHD embraces the Public Health Transition

MURRAY – At the Calloway County Board of Health’s regular quarterly meeting Tuesday, Health Department officials provided the board with updates on the formula shortage and COVID-19, presented the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and discussed new projects. In her presentation of the budget, Finance Administrator Stephanie...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

400-Mile Yard Sale returns for 18th year June 2-5

The 400-Mile Yard Sale that runs along historic US 68 will return for its 18th year next week. After two years of uncertainty, the sale returns from June 2-5 with a new director and a renewed mission to reinvigorate small communities across the state. "The focus of the 400-mile sale...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wkms.org

Canadian company creating electricity technology moving into former Murray plant, creating 150 jobs

A Canadian company making new electricity distribution technology is taking over a former engine plant in Murray with plans to create 150 full-time jobs. Hollobus Technologies, a subsidiary of British Columbia company Superior Tray Systems, will invest $2.25 million in taking over the former Briggs & Stratton engine plant to create electricity distribution components for a variety of industrial projects. The company plans to locate its headquarters, its manufacturing operation and its R&D facility in the western Kentucky plant. The Briggs and Stratton site shuttered in 2020 affecting about 600 full-time jobs and leaving a facility that’s existed since the 1980s empty.
MURRAY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Man Arrested on Coercion of a Witness Charge

A Union City man has been arrested on a felony charge of coercion of a witness. Union City police reports said officers responded to 1543 East Main Street, where they spoke with 31 year old Derek Keen. At the scene, reports said Keen was visibly distraught, after being threatened by...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

School Meals No Longer Free For All In Coming Year

Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools Nutrition Director Trista Snider has received word that the 2022-23 academic year will mark a return to priced meals in schools. The Tennessee School Nutrition Program recently issued a notice of operational changes for the upcoming school year. The document stated, “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided waivers to allow all children to eat at no cost through the USDA Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program. Since April 2020, children throughout the United States have been able to eat meals at school at no cost to them. However, USDA no longer has the authority to grant such waivers, and, as such, school meal service will resume through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, operating as it did prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.”
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

"Screwed-up" McDonald's order leads to charges for Metropolis man

Employees at McDonald's called Metropolis Police on Saturday after a customer created a disturbance over an incorrect order. When police arrived the man had left the store, but not before throwing a biscuit at an employee and pouring coffee on some of the store's electronics. Employees gave police a description...
METROPOLIS, IL
kbsi23.com

Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group seeks case managers

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – December 10, 2021 is a day Mayfield residents will never forget. That’s when an EF4 tornado demolished the downtown area. Now the community is picking up the pieces and moving forward. Ryan Drane, Executive Director with the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group,...
MAYFIELD, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Franklin estate donates item to MISD

MURRAY - Historic Murray Independent School District memorabilia from the estate of the late Dr. W.A. Franklin, former MISD superintendent from 1992-2001, was donated to the district by his son, Chris Franklin. Numerous tiger paintings, framed pictures of the MISD campuses, collectible Tiger plates, and an assortment of musical instruments...
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah woman arrested on meth trafficking charge

A drug trafficking investigation in McCracken County led to a Paducah woman's arrest last week. Detectives said they received several complaints alleging 48-year-old Cassidy D. Hawkins was involved in selling methamphetamine and other drugs. Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Hawkins and went to her home on Markham Avenue, where...
PADUCAH, KY

