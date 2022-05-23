ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Jimmie Sanders Campaign For Justice Continues

By Robert Kennedy
WNCY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The family of a man shot-and-killed by an Appleton police officer five years ago is still looking for justice. A group of people gathered at Houdini Plaza in downtown Appleton to...

wncy.com

Comments / 1

Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Charles R. Vallejo Jr., 68, Manitowoc, Possession of Methamphetamine on 7/3/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence Withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Provide DNA sample; 6) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) pay court costs.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Mayor Recall Appears Stalled

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It appears Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich won’t have to actively campaign this summer to keep his job. David VanderLeest, the organizer of the recall campaign, tells FOX 11 the effort won’t have the necessary signatures to force a special election. More...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Milwaukee County judge running for Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz says that she will run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court next year to fill a seat currently held by the conservative former chief justice. The April election will determine the ideological balance of the court. Retiring Justice Patience Roggensack, who...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Mother pushes back on mispronouning investigation

KIEL, Wis.— When Rose Babidoux moved her family to Kiel three years ago, this was about the last situation she expected to be in. Her son is one of three students facing a Title IX investigation, she said, after the school district said he and others allegedly misused pronouns when addressing another student.
KIEL, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WNCY

Prosecutors: Teacher Discussed Long-Term Future with Teen

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A former Two Rivers teacher charged with having a sexual relationship with a student told police she hoped for a long-term future with the teen, according to charges filed Thursday. Rebecca Kilps, 34, is charged with three counts of sexual assault by a school staff...
TWO RIVERS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanders Campaign#Police Shooting#Violent Crime#Wi#Wtaq#Apple Pub
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

RNC not welcome in Milwaukee, 5 groups say

MILWAUKEE - A big decision is expected Wednesday, May 25 in Milwaukee's bid to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. A Common Council committee is voting on a potential contract, but not everyone is on board. Five groups say the convention is not welcome. Several Milwaukee-based labor and minority groups...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtaq.com

Local Schools, Police, Aim to Soothe Worry Following Texas Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Even though Northeast Wisconsin is over 1,500 miles away from a town in Texas in which 14 students and a teacher were senselessly murdered this week, emotions locally are still running high. Area school districts and law enforcement alike are taking steps in an...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Oshkosh Police Investigating Spa for Human Trafficking Situation

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Oshkosh Police are investigating a human trafficking situation involving a business. Detectives have been investigating a business called Oriental Spa, which is located at 1000 Oregon Street. Video surveillance revealed that only men were entering and exiting from that business. A search warrant was served at that location and two females were located inside along with $1,325.00.
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah PD warns about false ‘hate group flyers’

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department has stated that flyers being posted within the community are ‘completely false’. According to a release, the flyers are about a hate group in the Neenah area and falsely target a family. The Neenah PD asks that you do...
NEENAH, WI
wortfm.org

The Snowball that Started Election Disputes in Wisconsin

In the summer of 2020, a retired hypnotherapist filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. His complaint? That Wisconsin’s five largest cities, including Madison, had received grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to help make it safer to vote in a pandemic. While formally dismissed...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Two teenagers arrested, charged in Fond du Lac following a physical fight

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a physical fight between 6 to 7 teenagers. According to a release, preliminary information has led officers to believe a 15-year-old Woodworth Middle School student was riding his bike home when he was confronted by three teenagers in the area of South National Avenue and East 2nd Street.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Defendants in Manitowoc Drug Bust Appear For Bail Hearings

Three of four defendants facing charges in a Manitowoc drug bust appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court for bail hearings. 53-year-old Brent Boeldt of Manitowoc is charged with being Keeper of a Drug House, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Four counts of Felony Jumping. 26-year-old Kelsey M. Tolman of Two...
MANITOWOC, WI
arizonasuntimes.com

Wisconsin Bishops Back San Francisco Archbishop Cordileone’s Ban on Nancy Pelosi Receiving Holy Communion

Wisconsin Bishops David Ricken of the diocese of Green Bay and Donald Hying of the diocese of Madison are among a growing number of Catholic bishops who have publicly expressed support for San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone’s declaration that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi not be admitted to Holy Communion due to her continued “aggressive promotion of abortion.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WNCY

Neenah Police Investigating Hate Group Flyers

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Neenah police say flyers about a hate group are false. Police did not provide further details on the flyers but tell residents not to contact the numbers or go to the addresses listed on the flyers. Investigations into who made the flyers targeting a particular...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kiel parents address bomb threats during school board meeting

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - After two days of bomb threats at a middle school in Kiel, a school board meeting Wednesday was moved online without incident. The controversy surrounds a sexual harassment investigation accusing three boys of not using another students preferred pronoun of “they” and “them.”
KIEL, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy