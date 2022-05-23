Jimmie Sanders Campaign For Justice Continues

Charles R. Vallejo Jr., 68, Manitowoc, Possession of Methamphetamine on 7/3/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence Withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Provide DNA sample; 6) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) pay court costs.
