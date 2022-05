Green Bay Phoenix Men’s Basketball Coach is building back his roster back up after a wave of transfers this spring. GB announced the signing of two players including an in-state prospect. 6-8 forward Brock Heffner from Grafton High School is joining the program after spending one year of college basketball at Hawaii. Heffner was a first team All-North Shore selection when he averaged over 21 points a game during his senior season.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO