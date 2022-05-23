ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson’s father is now a French citizen – how nice for him

 3 days ago

The man who persuaded 17 million people to take European citizenship away from all 70 million UK subjects may now be able to regain his own European citizenship.

Stanley Johnson is now a French citizen and an EU citizen . His spoiled, entitled and privileged son can probably follow his lead.

As the losses of our freedoms and our nation’s increasing conflict with our neighbours in Europe become apparent, surely we can see this man for who and what he is.

Never in the history of our United Kingdom has one man taken so many freedoms, protections and benefits away from so many people. He is so self-absorbed that he cannot recognise his compulsive deceit and the damage he has done to our nation.

Martin Deighton

Woodbridge

Food banks

While I agree that it is a terrible state of affairs when NHS staff are forced to use food banks , nurses are not so badly paid compared with many of us in the private sector.

We do not have any help at all. We have often not had pay rises for years. Any bonus schemes that may have been in place never paid out and have now long gone. We certainly do not have pension schemes where the employer pays in so much as in the public sector.

And when nurses get incrementals, which some do – that’s what we call a pay rise. We don’t get more just for staying in the job. Indeed, in the current job market, often a new recruit is more highly paid just to get them to come, compared to the existing member of staff who then has to train them.

I’m not trying to attack anyone in the NHS, but to point out that we are all suffering at least as much as NHS staff. It is a dreadful situation that these workers are suffering, but it is no more dreadful than for those of us in the private sector whose taxes also are going up.

There seems to be a belief within the public sector that they have it worse than those of us in the private sector. That is not the case.

Please condemn this government, run by the very worst fat cats, on behalf of anyone needing to use a food bank , anyone who can never even think about owning where they live, and anyone who struggles with heating and rental rises, no matter if they are employed in the public or private sector.

Jan Scott

Address supplied

Sue Gray report

If Sue Gray’s report really is independent, why didn’t she just refuse a meeting with the prime minister until after the report was published?

Val Hatton

Address supplied

Partygate fines

It seems very strange that the prime minister has escaped the much-anticipated additional Partygate fines .

The reason touted is that Downing Street is his main residence and provided him with a reasonable excuse under the regulations.

Maybe I am just missing the point here, but partying at work or at home was not permitted. A more reasonable explanation is that there is one set of rules for them and another for the rest of us.

Paul Morrison

Glasgow

Who allowed Partygate to happen?

As we reach the conclusion of the Partygate scandal with the publication of Sue Gray’s long-awaited report , it is important that the correct question is now answered.

It is not just who was guilty of breaching lockdown laws in Downing Street, and how many times they did so, but who allowed it to happen.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

The answer would appear to be obvious – the prime minister, aided and abetted by the head of the civil service. I believe that both should now resign.

I would suggest that the Metropolitan Police also share responsibility. How is it that the police who guard Downing Street turned a blind eye to the goings on just yards away with loud music and suitcases of booze being ferried past? Perhaps Sue Gray should extend her enquiry into the dubious behaviour of Met in this whole affair.

Chris Norris

Wiltshire

First past the post

John Rentoul writes on Saturday : “Many Labour MPs remain adamantly opposed to PR, including Starmer himself.”

This is unfortunate as I would have thought (and hoped) that proportional representation (PR) would have wide support amongst the public. A system of PR would produce a more fair and representative result and is widely used in Europe.

Aside from this, who wants to share an electoral system with Belarus – the only other country in Europe to use the “winner takes all” system that we currently have?

Michael Guest

Norfolk

The Independent

Downing Street solely focused on keeping ‘monstrous ego’ Boris Johnson in power, says Rory Stewart

Rory Stewart has said the entire Downing Street operation is now focused solely on trying to keep “monstrous ego” Boris Johnson in power, as he warned about the erosion of trust in British politics and compared the current leadership to that of convicted fraudster and former Italian prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi. The former Conservative cabinet minister joined a chorus of voices criticising the prime minister and his No 10 team after the damning Sue Gray report laid bare the extent of the lockdown-breaking behaviour at the heart of government. Mr Stewart – who was defeated by Mr Johnson in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin survived assassination attempt, Kyiv claims

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin apparently survived an assassination attempt at the start of his invasion of Ukraine, the head of Kyiv’s military intelligence service has claimed.“There was an attempt to assassinate Putin… He was even attacked, it is said, by representatives of the Caucasus, not so long ago. This is non-public information. [It was an] Absolutely unsuccessful attempt, but it really happened… It was about 2 months ago,” Kyrylo Budanov claimed in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.Meanwhile, in an address to world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia’s ongoing invasion...
POLITICS
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gunned down in Tehran: Assassination of Revolutionary Guard officer raises fears of Iran-Israel escalation

The brazen daylight assassination of an Iranian military officer in Tehran has prompted calls for revenge and shined a spotlight on the ongoing shadow war being fought between the Islamic Republic and Israel.Col Hassan Sayyad Khodai was an officer in the Revolutionary Guard corps involved in operations abroad, including Syria and possibly elsewhere. He was shot dead by gunmen on a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon at around 4pm. He was returning from work in his car and had just approached his home in east-central Tehran when the killers fired five rounds at him, state media reported.A photograph showed him in...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Unseen footage shows glimpse of ‘fun behind the formality’ of the Queen’s life

The Queen has allowed the world to see touching glimpses of “the fun behind the formality” of her royal life in home movies that have been released for the first time.The clips, which span her life from being a baby pushed in a pram by her mother to her Coronation in 1953 at the age of 27, come as she is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.At the age of 96 and after a 70-year reign that has probably seen her become one of the most photographed women in the world, the Queen recorded a personal message to introduce the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sri Lanka PM stresses urgency for economic reform plan

Sri Lanka's prime minister said Thursday that he will quickly prepare an economic reform program and seek approval from the International Monetary Fund — because global inflation and the financial impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on other countries could limit their ability to help the island nation.Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that officials have reached agreement on basic reforms concepts with the IMF and that he plans to have the economic reform program ready within two weeks. After it is finalized, an IMF delegation will visit Sri Lanka to evaluate the program.“I have placed my special attention on...
ASIA
The Independent

Sunak says energy market ‘isn’t working’ and needs ‘urgent’ reforms

Rishi Sunak has said the energy market must be “urgently” reformed to ensure households are not hit by huge price rises in the future, though he warned any changes would take time to be implemented. The chancellor was asked by Money Saving Expert’s Martin Lewis why the UK doesn’t adopt a similar policy to other European countries in limiting the energy price cap rise.In France, for example, the energy price cap for 2022 was lifted by just 4 per cent. In the UK, the energy price cap increased by 12 per cent in October 2021 and 54 per cent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Nicola Wilson moved to specialist spinal rehabilitation centre in Middlesbrough

Nicola Wilson has been transferred from intensive care to a specialist spinal rehabilitation unit following a cross-country fall during the Badminton Horse Trials earlier this month.The European individual eventing champion, 45, fell from her horse JL Dublin on May 7, and had been receiving treatment at Southmead Hospital in Bristol before being transferred to James Cook hospital in Middlesbrough, home to one of the leading spinal centres in the country, on Wednesday.A statement from British Equestrian said: “Although it was a long and tiring journey, Nicola is comfortable, in good spirits and is pleased to be closer to home.Following her...
U.K.
The Independent

Albania offers ex-Soviet built naval base to NATO

Albania has offered NATO a naval base in an effort to highlight the small country's value in the alliance “in these difficult times,” the prime minister's office said Thursday.Prime Minister Edi Rama said Pashaliman naval base, 180 kilometers (110 miles) south of the capital Tirana, could be “an added value” to the alliance and they had prepared a project on its renovation.“In these dangerous times I believe the general may consider having a NATO’s naval base in Albania,” Rama said in a speech Wednesday.Albania, which became a NATO member in 2009, has joined the United States and the European...
MILITARY
The Independent

EasyJet cancellations: more than 200 flights grounded amid ‘systems failure’

Tens of thousands of easyJet passengers have faced severe disruption after an IT systems failure led to the cancellation of more than 200 flights.There were long queues and scenes of chaos at airports, particularly London Gatwick, where at least 30 flights were axed.Destinations include the Greek islands of Rhodes, Santorini and Mykonos. To and from Manchester, a dozen flights have been grounded, including a round trip to Antalya in Turkey. From Luton, trips to Rhodes, Tenerife and Bodrum are also cancelled.Passengers are entitled to meals and accommodation if necessary, and to be rebooked on the first available flights.A spokeswoman for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Two senior U.S. officials visited Saudi Arabia for talks this week

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. officials visited Saudi Arabia this week for talks that included global energy supplies, Iran and other regional issues, the White House said on Thursday. Meeting senior Saudi officials in Riyadh were Brett McGurk, Biden's top White House adviser on the Middle East,...
POTUS
The Independent

US Congress delegation ‘most undiplomatic visit I’ve ever seen’ – Donaldson

A visit by a US delegation led by Congressman Richard Neal has been termed “the most undiplomatic to these shores” by the DUP leader.Sir Jeffrey Donaldson slated the language used as “unhelpful”, adding it “displays an alarming ignorance of the concerns of unionism”, with reference to Mr Neal’s comment about the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol being a “manufactured issue”.However, Sir Jeffrey said he heard a “more realistic approach” during his party’s meeting with the delegation at Stormont on Thursday.Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said he feels the delegation “now understand the issues at hand”.“I think they get it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

PFA chief claims football is ‘sleep-walking into a crisis’ amid burnout fears

Professional Footballers Association chief executive Maheta Molango has warned football is “sleep-walking into a crisis” due to the demands put on players by an unrelenting schedule.Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are each set to play in their 70th match of the season in Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, with two new surveys highlighting the risk of excessive workload on players’ mental and physical health.Almost 90 per cent of high-performance coaches surveyed by world players’ union FIFPRO said players should be involved in no more than 55 matches per season – a mark Salah and Mane have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Martin Lewis welcomes government’s ‘generous package’ to help with energy bills

Finance expert Martin Lewis has welcomed the government’s new package of support measures to tackle the cost of living crisis.Rishi Sunak laid bare a £15 billion deal which specifically targeted those in the lowest income households, pensioners and people with disabilities.Mr Lewis has been critical of the government’s fiscal response throughout the Covid pandemic and cost of living crisis, yet admitted he was “breathing a sigh of relief” after the announcement in the House of Commons.He said it was “very close” to what he’s asked the chancellor for in a conversation on Monday in which he called for those who...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Rishi Sunak offers tax incentives to fossil fuel firms despite climate emergency

Rishi Sunak has been accused of risking Britain’s reputation as a climate leader by announcing tax relief measures that will encourage energy firms to invest in fossil fuel extraction during a climate emergency.Climate groups and opposition politicians rebuked the chancellor for incentivising oil and gas extraction when climate scientists, the United Nations and the International Energy Agency have made it clear that the world needs to stop new investment in fossil fuels.“It’s bone-headedly stupid, even by this government’s low standards, not only to allow but in fact to incentivise the production of new climate-wrecking fossil fuels, rather than keeping...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak accused of ‘dither’ over windfall tax U-turn to fund £15bn cost-of-living package

Rishi Sunak has been accused of costing taxpayers £6bn by dithering over his windfall tax U-turn, after he announced a levy on oil and gas companies to help pay for a £15bn cost-of-living support package.The announcement also sparked fears that the sudden injection of cash would drive up inflation and interest rates.And environmentalists accused the chancellor of offering state subsidies for climate change, after he announced new tax breaks to ensure the £5bn levy does not deter investment in North Sea oil and gas extraction.Mr Sunak finally bowed to months of pressure on Thursday to impose a 25 per...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Ukraine invasion may be start of third world war and ‘civilisation may not survive it,’ says Soros

Billionaire George Soros has said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be the beginning of a third world war and that “civilisation may not survive it”The 91-year-old financier, who has become a bogeyman for the far right, told Davos that the best way to preserve a free society was for Western countries to defeat Vladimir Putin’s forces.And in a broadside aimed at China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s under-fire president he said that repressive regimes are “in the ascendant” and open societies are “under siege”.He also warned EU countries - who have faced criticism for their overreliance on Russia for energy...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

