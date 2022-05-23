ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Doctor Strange 2 tops US box office for third week as Top Gun looms

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CnTQa_0fn6F4h200

Marvel ‘s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the top-earning US film of the weekend for the third consecutive week, according to studio estimates.

Figures showed that the movie earnt a total of $31.6m (£25.2m) across 4,534 North American theatres on the weekend beginning Friday (20 May), as global box office earnings crossed the $800m (£637.6m) mark.

Sam Raimi ’s Doctor Strange 2 was the first Marvel release this year, and follows the success of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021.

Doctor Strange 2, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role of Dr Stephen Strange, is likely to be displaced by Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick upon its release on Friday 27 May – nearly 40 years since the original.

During his whirlwind appearance at the Cannes film festival last week, where Top Gun: Maverick had its European premiere, Cruise was asked whether he had considered debuting the sequel on streaming platforms when the pandemic continued pushing back its release date.

“That was not going to happen ever,” Cruise said. “I make movies for the big screen.”

Following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the list, Downtown Abbey: A New Era took $16m in ticket sales from 3,820 theaters across the region on its opening weekend,

Holdover family films The Bad Guys and Sonic the Hedgehog took the third and fourth spots, with the former earning $6.1m (£4.8m) in its fifth week. Sonic 2 earned $3.9m (£3.1m) in the seventh week since its release.

Meanwhile, Everything Everywhere All At Once is still going strong even nine weeks after its release. The A24 film picked up an additional $3.3m this weekend – down only six per cent from the previous weekend – taking its total earnings to $47m (£37.4m)

Additional reporting by Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch "Would Love to Have Seen" Iron Strange Deleted Scene

What if... Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) swapped superhero suits? Somewhere in the infinite Marvel Multiverse, there's a version of Avengers: Infinity War where Stephen Strange wears the Iron Man armor — transforming the sorcerer into Iron Strange to protect himself from the piercing magic of the Black Order's Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor). Infinity War co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed the first on-set image of the amalgamation on ComicBook, showing Cumberbatch encased in Iron Man's Mark L armor and Downey's Tony Stark wearing Strange's sentient Cloak of Levitation.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Michael Waldron Admits Adding Tom Cruise As Iron Man Was A Brief Idea For The Marvel Film

When the Multiverse was revealed to be the main crux of the “Doctor Strange” sequel, the internet was barraged with a wave of rumored cameos with some that did happen (don’t worry we won’t spoil them) and a lot of others that didn’t. One of the bigger rumors getting circulated was that action star Tom Cruise could be playing a variant of Iron Man, harkening back to reports of the actor almost landing the role before Robert Downey Jr. was ultimately cast. As that cameo didn’t happen, fans held out hope that Cruise had shot a cameo but it was cut out of the film during the editing process. Well, that theory is being rather strongly refuted by one of the film’s creatives.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Downton Abbey’ Sequel Set to Debut at No. 2 as ‘Doctor Strange’ Continues Reign

Click here to read the full article. The “Doctor” is still in, as Marvel’s latest film continues to lead the box office against some very proper competition. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” added another $8.5 million to its box office total on Friday, bumping its cumulative gross up to $318 million. Meanwhile, “Downton Abbey: A New Era” is estimated to end the weekend with $18 million. “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” the second film spin-off of the beloved U.K. series, raked in a solid $1 million in previews on Thursday from 3,300 theaters. But its weekend estimates won’t be enough...
MOVIES
Deadline

Wizard Wobble A Wake-Up Call For Marvel As ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Falls 67% In Weekend 2; Audiences Run Cold On ‘Firestarter’

Click here to read the full article. SUNDAY AM WRITETHRU after Saturday AM post: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a great fall in its second weekend, down -67% for a Disney-reported $61M take (rivals are seeing $60M, -68%). While that drop is akin to the second weekend declines of recent MCU titles, the uber-successful Spider-Man: No Way Home (-67.5%) and Black Widow (-67.8%), know that all these percentile plummets are not equal. Doctor Strange 2 ranks among the MCU’s biggest second weekend box office drops which includes Black Widow, No Way Home and 2003’s Hulk (-70%) (the latter was executive produced by...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Variety

‘She-Hulk’ Disney+ Series to Premiere in August, Drops Trailer

Click here to read the full article. The “She-Hulk” series at Disney+ is officially set to premiere in August. The 10-episode show, which is now officially titled ““She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” will bow on the streamer on Aug. 17. Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed the news at the Disney upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday alongside series star Tatiana Maslany. They also debuted a trailer for the series, which can be seen below. The series centers on lawyer Jennifer Walters (Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. Unlike Bruce, however,...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Revealed With Dan Stevens in Lead Role, Adam Wingard Returns to Direct

After the success of Godzilla vs. Kong last year, both in theaters and on HBO Max, Legendary is moving the MonsterVerse forward with a direct sequel to the film. Adam Wingard, who brought Godzilla vs. Kong to life, is back to helm the follow-up, and we now know who will be leading the charge in front of the camera. Wingard is set to reunite with the star of his acclaimed film The Guest, Dan Stevens.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Who is Stronger: Hulk or She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just unveiled its first trailer for the upcoming series on Disney Plus and it will introduce Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner. It’s a good show to finally settle the score, who is stronger: Hulk of She-Hulk?. Is She-Hulk Stronger than Hulk?. Jennifer Walters...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Top Gun#North American#Marvel#European#New Era
epicstream.com

She-Hulk Finally Unveils First Trailer and Release Date

MCU fans have been looking forward to the She-Hulk series ever since it was announced back in 2019 as part of the upcoming Disney+ MCU slate. The series has been in the works for a while now with production wrapped in August last year. Now, after a very long wait, we finally have our first full look at the highly-anticipated MCU series.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

When is Fantastic Beasts 3 on HBO Max? The sequel's streaming release date

Fantastic Beasts 3, officially titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, is finally coming to HBO Max very soon. While last year saw multiple simultaneous theatrical and streaming releases from Warner Bros., including the likes of The Matrix Resurrections and Dune, 2022 has not followed that pattern. Instead, a lot like The Batman, The Secrets of Dumbledore was released as a theatrical exclusive.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Aquaman Director James Wan Weighs in on Developing Abandoned The Trench Movie Plans Into New Movie

Few filmmakers have proven as ambitious or imaginative in recent decades as James Wan, who got his start in the horror world with franchises like Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, while also able to make the jump seamlessly to big-budget blockbusters like Fast 7 and Aquaman. Despite his talents, some behind-the-scenes shifts saw the planned Aquaman spinoff The Trench be scrapped, which was set to be a horrifying interpretation of the DC Comics lore, and while that project might have been abandoned, Wan isn't ruling out some of those concepts being reimagined as another unsettling experience. Wan's latest film, Malignant, is out now on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch lands next lead movie role

Doctor Strange himself Benedict Cumberbatch will be the next leading man for Bourne director Paul Greengrass. News of the pair's collaboration emerged from Cannes Film Festival via Deadline, with the movie in question, titled The Hood, set to be a period action drama centring on England's peasant revolt. In the...
MOVIES
Variety

Sequel to ‘Law Abiding Citizen’ Hatched by Village Roadshow Pictures, Rivulet Films

Click here to read the full article. Village Roadshow Pictures has partnered with fellow financier and movie producer Rivulet Films on a feature film sequel to 2009’s “Law Abiding Citizen.”  The original film, directed by F. Gary Gray, centered on assistant district attorney Nick Rice’s (Jamie Foxx) pursuit of Clyde Shelton (Gerard Butler), a frustrated father who implements an elaborate and twisted plan to bring down the entire judicial system in Philadelphia after a plea bargain sets free the man who murdered his wife and daughter. It grossed $73.4 million in North America and $127 million worldwide. Recently made available on Netflix,...
MOVIES
NME

‘Spider-Man’ came from Xbox turning down a game deal with Marvel

Microsoft apparently passed on the opportunity to work with Marvel to make games based on the superhero franchise’s characters, which led to Marvel’s Spider-Man from PlayStation, according to book excerpts. As spotted on ResetEra (via VGC), last year’s The Ultimate History Of Video Games, Volume 2 by Steven...
VIDEO GAMES
ScreenCrush

Five Ways ‘Dr. Strange 2’ Changes Marvel Forever

The following post contains SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. See the movie first, then read it. C’mon, this thing is directed by Sam Raimi! What else do you need to know?. There have been 28 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, and some...
MOVIES
The Independent

Stranger Things fans blown away by ‘ridiculous’ episode runtimes in new season

Stranger Things fans have shared their astonishment after the episode runtimes for the forthcomning season were announced.The hit Netflix sci-fi series is returning for a fourth season, which will be released in two batches. The first set of episodes are arriving on the streaming service next week.Per Netflix’s website, the first volume, out 27 May, will contain the first seven episodes of the season, with two additional episodes released as Volume 2 on 1 July.Several episodes of the new season are set to last over an hour, with the longest – episode 40 – running for nearly two and...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Power Rangers Unlimited One-Shot Reveals the Death Ranger (Exclusive)

The Power Rangers comics universe has grown in all sorts of ways over the past few years, and today it expands yet again with a brand new Ranger unlike any other. We've got your exclusive first look at Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger #1, a new one-shot issue by writer Paul Allor (Power Rangers: The Psycho Path) and artist Katherine Lobo, and the special issue will introduce the world to a mysterious and deadly Ranger whose unearthly secret might spell doom for everyone in the Morphin Grid. Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger is slated to hit stores this August, and you can check out the new covers for the issue below.
COMICS
The Independent

The Independent

666K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy