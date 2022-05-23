ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Morgan Freeman included on list of almost 1,000 US citizens permanently banned from Russia

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eccWH_0fn6F3oJ00

Russia has permanently banned nearly 1,000 US citizens from entering the country — including the actor Morgan Freeman .

On Saturday (21 May), the country’s foreign ministry released a list of 963 American citizens who are barred from travelling to the country over their support of US-imposed “anti-Russian sanctions” a little ahead of three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The “stop list” includes US president Joe Biden , vice president Kamala Harris , journalists, deceased lawmakers, Freeman and fellow actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner , The Washington Post reported on Saturday.

In a news release, the ministry said: “In the context of response to the constantly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the United States and in connection with incoming requests about the personal composition of our national ‘stop list’, the Russian Foreign Ministry publishes a list of American citizens who are permanently banned from entering the Russian Federation.”

The reason for barring Academy Award winner Freeman — described as a “well-known actor” by Russia — reportedly dates back to September 2017 when the 84-year-old “recorded a video message accusing Russia of conspiring against the United States and calling for a fight against our country”.

Freeman had narrated a PSA for the Committee to Investigate Russia , a group which was set up to create awareness about Moscow’s interference in the US presidential election which saw Hillary Clinton lose to Donald Trump in November 2016.

In it, Freeman said: “We have been attacked. We are at war. Imagine this movie script: a former KGB spy, angry at the collapse of his motherland, plots a course for revenge. Taking advantage of the chaos, he works his way up through the ranks of a post-Soviet Russia and becomes president.

“He establishes an authoritarian regime, then he sets his sights on his sworn enemy: the United States.”

The Independent has reached out to Freeman’s representatives for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWdPl_0fn6F3oJ00

Reiner’s ban is reportedly over him being “one of the creators of the Internet resource Investigate Russia (investigaterussia.com)”.

The director of A Few Good Men founded the now-disbanded Committee and is listed among the nonprofit organisation’s board of directors.

Other prominent names on the “stop list” include US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi , Texas senator Ted Cruz, Democrat House representative Alexandria Ocasia-Cortez, president Joe Biden’s son Hunter, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, ABC News’s George Stephanopoulous and a number of US senators who are in fact deceased, including John McCain, Harry M Reid and Orrin G Hatch.

In its statement, Russia’s foreign ministry said it was “open to honest, mutually respectful dialogue, separating the American people who are always respected by us, from the US authorities who incite Russophobia, and those who serve them”.

According to the Washington Post report, the “black list” includes US citizens from “all walks of life”, including an LGBT+ activist, rabbis and a Yale University professor.

Former president Donald Trump doesn’t feature on this list of banned Americans — but it does include former vice president Mike Pence.

Comments / 23

Robert Crowley
3d ago

Why would anyone want to live in Russia, you oppress people openly, shoot them for saying the wrong thing 🙄 get real

Reply
8
mary N
3d ago

I’m sure Morgan Freeman could care less!

Reply(1)
22
Related
MarketRealist

What Has Kamala Harris Accomplished So Far as Vice President?

It has been two years since President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice president, and just as many years since they were elected into the White House. While President Biden has been front and center when it comes to major issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, student loan forgiveness, and the ongoing pandemic, Harris has been busy working behind the scenes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama raises eyebrows by using the word 'WOMXN' as she says Roe v Wade leak means 'millions will lose right to make decisions about their bodies'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama sparked debate on an Instagram post after she 'used the term womxn' when voicing her support for abortion care. Obama took to Instagram on Saturday to encourage voters to take part in the midterm primary elections, especially in states where a potential Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade overturn would likely lead to abortion bans.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Rob Reiner
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#American#Anti Russian#The Washington Post#Academy Award
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
The Independent

Biden pretends to storm out of meeting when Australian PM mentions NRA

US president Joe Biden mocked walking out of a meeting with Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese after the latter recalled a trip to the US in his younger days and a visit with the National Rifle Association (NRA) more than three decades ago.Mr Biden pretended to storm out just hours before a teen gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Texas’ Uvalde town, in one of the worst mass shootings witnessed by the US in years.During his discussion with the US president on the sidelines of the Quad summit on Tuesday, Mr Albanese narrated...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

666K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy