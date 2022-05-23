ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

On this day in 2015: James DeGale makes history with world title win

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lxWJ_0fn6F0A800

James DeGale made boxing history on this day seven years ago as he became the first British Olympic gold medallist to win a professional world title.

The Londoner achieved the feat as he secured a unanimous points victory over American Andre Dirrell in Boston to claim the vacant IBF super-middleweight belt.

The then 29-year-old’s victory capped a rise through the professional ranks which began after he won middleweight gold at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYqsU_0fn6F0A800

It was a gruelling 12-round contest which sparked into life in the second when DeGale was cut but recovered to knock his opponent down twice.

Despite struggling to make the count following one of those knockdowns, Dirrell responded well and controlled the bout in the middle rounds.

It took a strong showing from DeGale in the closing stages to sway the judges in his favour. One scorecard did show victory by a wide margin but the other two were close. The final scores were 117-109, 114-112 and 114-112.

“I’ve finally done it,” DeGale said afterwards. “It’s an unbelievable feeling, I’m world champ. I made history!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pV8lD_0fn6F0A800

DeGale went on to defend his title with victories over Lucian Bute and Rogelio Medina before a unification attempt against WBC champion Badou Jack ended in a draw.

He lost his IBF crown to American Caleb Truax at the Copper Box Arena in 2017 but regained it in a Las Vegas rematch the following year.

He successfully defended against Fidel Munoz but then announced his retirement after losing on points to Chris Eubank Jr in February 2019. He had won 25 fights with three defeats and one draw.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Badou Jack
Person
James Degale
Person
Caleb Truax
Person
Andre Dirrell
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Boxing#On This Day#Combat#Londoner#American#Ibf#Wbc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

666K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy