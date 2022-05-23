ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘I feel horrible about this’: Doja Cat pulls out of The Weeknd tour to undergo surgery on tonsils

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Doja Cat has announced that she has been forced to pull out of her support slot at The Weeknd’s stadium tour to undergo surgery on her tonsils.

In a statement over the weekend, the 26-year-old rapper revealed that she had to undergo “routine” surgery, which means she will be recovering while the shows take place.

“Hi guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately, I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling,” she wrote from her social media accounts.

“That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour.”

She added: “I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an appearance for y’all.”

One day before making the announcement, Doja Cat shared details of the procedure with her fans and warned them that she might have some “bad news”.

“Doctor just had to cut into my left tonsil,” she wrote. “I had an abscess in it. My whole throat is f***ed so I might have some bad news for yall coming soon.”

The “You Right” singer revealed that her throat was infected before the BBMAs and that she was on antibiotics, “but forgot that was taking them and then I drank wine and was vaping all day long and then I started getting a nasty a** growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today”.

In follow-up tweets, she told fans that she was quitting “vape for a while and hopefully I don’t crave it anymore after that”.

When a person suggested that she should throw the vape away, Doja responded: “Throwing them away just instills panic.

“I’m addicted but I’m not weak. I was literally staring at my vape today that normally I’d hit a thousand times a day and hit it two times instead. I’ma try to go cold turkey for now but hopefully, my brain doesn’t need it at all by then.”

She added: “Also what makes y’all think I can’t go buy a 50 pack right now?

“It’s not about throwing them away, it’s about not needing them. Right now I NEED THEM. I don’t WANT them rn because I’m in pain. But my brain is addicted to it.”

