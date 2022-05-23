ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham ready to back Antonio Conte in transfer market after top-four finish

By Jonathan Veal
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44epaP_0fn6EMbU00

Tottenham are expected to back Antonio Conte in the transfer market this summer as they try to challenge at the top table of English football again.

Spurs booked their return to the Champions League after a 5-0 win at Norwich on the final day of the season, completing an achievement that boss Antonio Conte had described as needing a “miracle”.

They were ninth when the Italian took over in November and then seven points adrift of fourth when they lost to Burnley in February, but 10 wins from their next 14 games saw them overhaul Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham to claim fourth spot.

Conte is due to meet chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici in the coming days to discuss the future.

The 52-year-old has made it clear that his ambitions are much loftier than scrapping for fourth place and the PA news agency understands the club are planning to give him the tools to help them challenge for the top honours.

Conte immediately sounded a warning in the aftermath of the Carrow Road success, saying that the club need to understand that additions are vital.

He said: “But it is very important to not forget the path that we had to try to improve the situation because we need to improve the situation, next season for sure, there are five substitutions, another competition and Tottenham must understand this, that it will be very difficult, maybe much more than this season.

“Today is not the right time to speak about this topic. Today is really important to celebrate this big achievement but for sure to become competitive and be ready to fight for something important you need to improve, improve a lot in many aspects and I know only one word, that is work, work, work.

“Everybody has to do the right path in this process. We need to improve a lot. Next season the league will be very difficult for all the teams.

“With five subs you can change a game. If the bench is strong like a top team, like City, Chelsea, United and Liverpool, you need to improve a lot your squad in quality aspect and numerical aspect.

“You have to face in England three national competitions and one in the Champions League.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Departing Danny Drinkwater calls Chelsea stint ‘business move gone wrong’

Danny Drinkwater has apologised to Chelsea fans for a “business move gone wrong” on confirming the end of his five years at Stamford Bridge.Drinkwater’s loan stint at Reading finished last week, and the 32-year-old has now announced his official Chelsea departure too.The one-time England midfielder joined the Blues from Leicester for £35million in 2017 but failed to make any telling impact at Stamford Bridge.From injury gluts to off-field troubles, Drinkwater never managed to warm to his west London task.The former Manchester United trainee helped Leicester win the league in 2015 but now finds himself a free agent, after four loans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PFA chief claims football is ‘sleep-walking into a crisis’ amid burnout fears

Professional Footballers Association chief executive Maheta Molango has warned football is “sleep-walking into a crisis” due to the demands put on players by an unrelenting schedule.Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are each set to play in their 70th match of the season in Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, with two new surveys highlighting the risk of excessive workload on players’ mental and physical health.Almost 90 per cent of high-performance coaches surveyed by world players’ union FIFPRO said players should be involved in no more than 55 matches per season – a mark Salah and Mane have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City’s ongoing exodus could impact title hopes in increasingly competitive WSL

Manchester City have had three key stars announce their departures this summer and it could impact the club’s ability to compete at the top of the Women’s Super League.Georgia Stanway, Caroline Weir and Lucy Bronze are all heading out the door in a season where the club won the Continental League Cup, reached the FA Cup final and finished third in the WSL. The three players were central to propelling City’s campaign after a catastrophic start. The club had their worst opening to a WSL season, mainly down to injuries to key stars like Bronze, but they revitalised their campaign....
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

The Independent

666K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy