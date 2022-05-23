ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Declan Rice to turn down Manchester United to stay at West Ham

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLWgh_0fn6EI4a00

What the papers say

Declan Rice is reportedly set to rebuff substantial interest from Manchester United to remain at West Ham. According to the Daily Mirror, the 23-year-old midfielder is willing to give the Hammers one more season before potentially eyeing a move to one of the Premier League’s heavy hitters.

The paper also says Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has agreed terms with Liverpool. However the move is not yet a done deal, with the 22-year-old also reportedly agreeing the same deal in principle with Real Madrid , who may be poised to up their offer in the wake of their failed pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgalF_0fn6EI4a00

The Telegraph reports Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is the leading transfer target for Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa , with the manager expected to take a direct role in the club’s off-season recruitment.

West Ham have made an offer for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard , according to the Daily Mail. Hammers manager David Moyes has reportedly made it clear that he wants the 29-year-old back at the club where he scored nine times in 16 league starts during a loan spell in 2020-21.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Marcos Alonso : The Chelsea full-back desires a departure from Stamford Bridge after six years, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tRch_0fn6EI4a00

Rafael Leao : Marca says Real Madrid are interested in signing the AC Milan forward.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dan Ashworth set to become Newcastle’s new sporting director

Dan Ashworth is to become Newcastle’s new sporting director after the Magpies finally got their man.Amanda Staveley’s 80 per cent Saudi-backed consortium identified the former Football Association technical director as a key figure in their ambitious plans for the Tyneside club as they completed their takeover at St James’ Park in October last year, but have had to remain patient in their pursuit.Ashworth resigned from a similar role at Brighton in February with the Seagulls confirming he had done so to take up a position at another Premier League club, but insisted he would see out “an extended period of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool: Authorities ‘deflecting responsibility’ for Champions League chaos

Liverpool have accused French authorities of trying to “deflect responsibility” for the chaotic scenes that marred Saturday’s Champions League final in Paris.European governing body UEFA announced on Monday that an independent and comprehensive review will be conducted into the dangerous events outside the Stade de France.Liverpool fans were tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed by police as they waited in huge queues prior to the game against Real Madrid, with the access problems leading to a kick-off delay of 36 minutes.UEFA initially blamed the late arrival of fans for the problems, which included some supporters being crushed, before later issuing a statement referring...
UEFA
The Independent

David Weir confirmed as Brighton technical director following Dan Ashworth exit

Brighton have confirmed the permanent appointment of David Weir as technical director following Dan Ashworth’s move to Newcastle.The former Scotland, Rangers and Everton defender had been covering the role in an interim capacity since Ashworth resigned and began a period of garden leave in February.Ashworth’s exit was formally confirmed on Monday as Newcastle announced they had reached agreement with the Seagulls to appoint him as sporting director at St James’ Park. Brighton followed by making Weir’s position full-time.Chairman Tony Bloom said: “David’s credentials are very strong, as he has shown in the various roles he has held with us.“During his...
The Independent

Neil Warnock replies to Djed Spence – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 30.FootballNeil Warnock’s reply to Djed Spence came with a health warning.Well done Djed , I did say you were premier league or non league, glad you listened and took my advice on board now go and enjoy your success Those cigars won’t do you any good though son 😉 https://t.co/EANP8g4ri9— Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) May 30, 2022Andy Robertson had messages for Liverpool fans.To the Liverpool fans in Paris, what happened...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
David Moyes
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Jesse Lingard
The Independent

UEFA confirms ‘comprehensive review’ into Champions League final chaos in Paris

UEFA has confirmed an independent and comprehensive review will be conducted into the chaotic scenes that marred Saturday’s Champions League final in Paris.Liverpool supporters were tear-gassed after waiting in huge queues prior to the clash against Real Madrid at the Stade de France, with the access problems leading to a delay to a kick-off delay of 36 minutes.UEFA, the European governing body, initially blamed the late arrival of fans for the delay before later issuing a statement blaming the issues on fake tickets.The organisation has now responded to calls for a full inquiry by confirming a review of the events...
UEFA
The Independent

Christian Horner pushes Sky Sports reporter into swimming pool after Monaco Grand Prix

Christian Horner celebrated Red Bull’s successful outing at the Monaco Grand Prix by pushing Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater into a trackside swimming pool.Sergio Perez secured the victory on Sunday, while teammate Max Verstappen came third to overtake Charles Leclerc as leader in the drivers’ standings.Ferrari began the race with a front-row shutout, as Leclerc started on pole in his home race and Carlos Sainz lined up second. Leclerc’s misfortune in Monaco continued, however, as he came fourth, though Sainz was able to retain second spot.After Sunday’s race, Horner was interviewed by Slater as the pair stood next to a...
The Independent

Jonny Bairstow excited to begin England’s ‘new journey’ in Test cricket

Jonny Bairstow is thrilled to be present for the start of England’s “new journey” at Lord’s this week, just days after arriving back from the Indian Premier League.England kick off their international summer against New Zealand on Thursday, with recently appointed head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes at the helm for the first time.Bairstow was on hand to take part in the pair’s first training session on Monday, just a week after returning from his IPL stint with Punjab Kings.It has been a gruelling schedule for the Yorkshireman, who has also contested a T20 World Cup in the...
The Independent

Uefa announces independent report into events surrounding Champions League final

Uefa has confirmed an independent and comprehensive review will be conducted into the chaotic scenes that marred Saturday’s Champions League final in Paris.Liverpool supporters were tear-gassed after waiting in huge queues prior to the clash against Real Madrid at the Stade de France, with the access problems leading to a delay to a kick-off delay of 36 minutes.Uefa, the European governing body, initially blamed the late arrival of fans for the delay before later issuing a statement blaming the issues on fake tickets.The organisation has now responded to calls for a full inquiry by confirming a review of the events...
UEFA
The Independent

The Independent

672K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy