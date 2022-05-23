ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine news – live: Putin survived assassination attempt, Kyiv claims

By Eleanor Sly and Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0S6r_0fn6EGJ800

Russia ’s president Vladimir Putin apparently survived an assassination attempt at the start of his invasion of Ukraine , the head of Kyiv’s military intelligence service has claimed.

“There was an attempt to assassinate Putin… He was even attacked, it is said, by representatives of the Caucasus, not so long ago. This is non-public information. [It was an] Absolutely unsuccessful attempt, but it really happened… It was about 2 months ago,” Kyrylo Budanov claimed in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda .

Meanwhile, in an address to world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos , Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia’s ongoing invasion will determine whether “brute force will rule the world”, as he pleaded for further economic support in the war.

“This is the moment when it is decided whether brute force will rule the world,” Mr Zelensky said before calling on nations to enforce further and stronger sanctions on Russia including an embargo on Russian oil, no trade with the Kremlin and a banning of Moscow’s banks from global systems.

Comments / 372

Russell Coyamin Sr.
7d ago

He’s a marked man for life!!! Sooner or later he’ll get caught & pay the consequences for his decision to invade Ukraine!!!

Reply(13)
62
Raul Reina
6d ago

God will only take so much of the evil as He has all throughout the bible, evil rulers have always met their fate with total destruction. Putin will meet the same but Putin serves his purpose according to God's will. We might not see it but God knows exactly what He's doing and in His time it will all be revealed Amen ,🙏

Reply(12)
14
Donna Butler
7d ago

I agree with Zelinski. hopefully though somebody else is more successful in the next attempt

Reply(14)
79
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'is given three years to live by doctors' due to his 'rapidly progressing cancer', FSB spy claims

Vladimir Putin has reportedly been given warned he has just three to years to live as Russian intelligence sources become increasingly worried about their ailing leader. An FSB officer described the Russian president's condition as a 'severe form of rapidly progressing cancer', as speculation ramped up that Putin was suffering with some form of serious illness amid the invasion of Ukraine.
HEALTH
The Independent

Morgan Freeman included on list of almost 1,000 US citizens permanently banned from Russia

Russia has permanently banned nearly 1,000 US citizens from entering the country — including the actor Morgan Freeman. On Saturday (21 May), the country’s foreign ministry released a list of 963 American citizens who are barred from travelling to the country over their support of US-imposed “anti-Russian sanctions” a little ahead of three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The “stop list” includes US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris, journalists, deceased lawmakers, Freeman and fellow actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, The Washington Post reported on Saturday. In a news release, the ministry said: “In the context of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Assassination#Kyiv#Davos#Ukrainska Pravda#The World Economic Forum#Russian#Kremlin
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Laughing Ukrainians Blow Up Russian Ammo Dump On Snake Island

Drone pilots put on a deadly fireworks show when they took out a Russian ammunition depot on the Black Sea’s Snake Island. Footage of the attack shows the Ukrainian marksmen laughing as the tactical drone wipes out not only the ammo but a command post too. Zenger News obtained...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's latest battlefield humiliation: Ukraine thwarts Russian battalion's river-crossing and destroys at least 58 vehicles inflicting heavy casualties as Donbas offensive stalls and Kyiv's troops counter-attack

Russia has suffered yet another battlefield humiliation after Ukraine successfully thwarted its attempt to cross a river in Donbas, destroying dozens of vehicles and inflicting heavy casualties. Satellite images lay bare the scale of the failure with the remains of two pontoon bridges drifting in the Donets River at Bilohorivka,...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

672K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy