Biden Says Weighs Reducing Tariffs on China, Asking OPEC to Pump More Oil

The Russia-Ukraine war sent oil and gas prices sharply higher. The energy sector is the only one showing big gains this year. So far this year through May 24, only one S&P 500 sector can claim significant gains: energy. And it's up by a lot, rising more than 50%, with the only other sector in the green, utilities, coming in at about 2%. The energy sector's outperformance is due to supply not keeping up with demand. During the pandemic-induced recession, prices cratered and oil and gas companies pumped less. Some even went out of business. Then, as the world recovered from the pandemic, prices began to move higher again, but investors wanted companies to pay down debt, buy back shares or boost dividends more than they wanted new exploration. Domestically, oil and gas companies are drilling for more fossil fuels now, especially as the war in Ukraine caused already high prices to spike further. With the potential for prices to stay high for some time, here are seven of the best oil and gas stocks to consider.

