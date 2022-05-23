ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Says Weighs Reducing Tariffs on China, Asking OPEC to Pump More Oil

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he was weighing cutting tariffs on Chinese goods while increasing calls on OPEC to...

US News and World Report

U.S. Says China and Russia Bomber Drill Shows Depth of Their Alignment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A joint strategic bomber exercise by Russia and China in East Asia on Tuesday shows the depth of the two countries' alignment, a senior U.S. administration official said. Russia's defense ministry earlier confirmed the joint patrol, which it said lasted 13 hours over the Japanese and East...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

New Punishments Await Russian Defectors as Putin Grows Alarmed Over Ukraine

Russia is considering a new law that would hand 20-year prison sentences to battlefield defectors and others who volunteer to fight for foreign armies – the latest sign of President Vladimir Putin’s growing alarm at the state of his invasion of Ukraine. [. READ:. Pentagon Denies Plan to...
POLITICS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Fumio Kishida
7 Best Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy

7 Best Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy

The Russia-Ukraine war sent oil and gas prices sharply higher. The energy sector is the only one showing big gains this year. So far this year through May 24, only one S&P 500 sector can claim significant gains: energy. And it's up by a lot, rising more than 50%, with the only other sector in the green, utilities, coming in at about 2%. The energy sector's outperformance is due to supply not keeping up with demand. During the pandemic-induced recession, prices cratered and oil and gas companies pumped less. Some even went out of business. Then, as the world recovered from the pandemic, prices began to move higher again, but investors wanted companies to pay down debt, buy back shares or boost dividends more than they wanted new exploration. Domestically, oil and gas companies are drilling for more fossil fuels now, especially as the war in Ukraine caused already high prices to spike further. With the potential for prices to stay high for some time, here are seven of the best oil and gas stocks to consider.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Russia Ready to Set up Corridor for Ships Leaving Ukraine With Food, With Conditions

(Reuters) - Russia is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, in return for the lifting of some sanctions, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying on Wednesday. Ukraine's Black Sea ports have been blocked since Russia sent...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

South Korea Scrambles Jets After Chinese, Russian Warplanes Enter Air Defence Zone

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets after at least four Chinese and four Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone on Tuesday. The Russian and Chinese aircraft entered and left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (Korea ADIZ) in the Sea of Japan, known in Korea as the East Sea, several times through the day, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Global Automakers Face Electric Shock in China

BEIJING (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

New Zealand Extends Troop Deployments to Solomon Islands

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand on Wednesday said it would extend the New Zealand Defence Force's deployment to the Solomon Islands until at least May next year, amid concerns among Western allies about China's growing presence in the South Pacific. New Zealand deployed troops to the Solomon Islands at the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil Cargo Near Greek Island - Sources

LONDON/ATHENS (Reuters) -The United States has confiscated Iranian oil held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. It was unclear whether the cargo was impounded because it was Iranian oil or due...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Japan Scrambles Jets After Russian, Chinese Warplanes Near Airspace During Quad

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan scrambled jets after Russian and Chinese warplanes neared its airspace on Tuesday, when Tokyo was hosting the leaders of the Quad grouping of countries that includes the United States, Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said. Tokyo conveyed "grave concerns" to both Russia and China through diplomatic channels, Kishi...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Orthodox Spiritual Leader Says Russian Church Has 'Disappointed Us' Over Ukraine

ATHENS (Reuters) - The Russian Orthodox Church has let Christian Orthodox fathers down by supporting Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual head of some 260 million Orthodox Christians worldwide, said in an interview. Moscow calls its three-month-old invasion a "special military operation" to rid Ukraine of fascists,...
RELIGION
US News and World Report

COVID-Hit Shanghai Heads for Lockdown Exit but China Still Lost in Economic Gloom

BEIJING (Reuters) -Pandemic-hit Shanghai, China's financial hub, unveiled more post-lockdown plans on Thursday as it moves towards a return to normalcy, but a nationwide economic recovery is still a distance away, heightening a sense of urgency for more support. China's biggest city by economic output has suffered from the lockdown...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

CDC: New Omicron Subvariant Takes Over as Dominant Coronavirus Strain

A highly contagious subvariant of omicron has taken over as the dominant strain circulating in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. BA.2.12.1 was responsible for 58% of recorded new coronavirus cases last week, according to the updated data. That’s up from 49% of infections the week prior.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Exclusive-U.S. and Ukraine Discuss Danger of Escalation as New Arms Extend Kyiv's Reach

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As the United States and its allies provide Ukraine with increasingly sophisticated arms, Washington has held discussions with Kyiv about the danger of escalation if it strikes deep inside Russia, U.S. and diplomatic officials tell Reuters. The behind-the-scenes discussions, which are highly sensitive and have not been...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Indian Oil Minister Says Oil at $110 a Barrel Not Sustainable

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - India's Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday that a crude oil price of $110 a barrel was not sustainable, as the world faces an energy price crisis which is contributing to rising global inflation. Oil prices have surged...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Moscow Says It Is Preparing Measures Against English-Language Media in Russia

(Reuters) - Moscow is working on measures against English-language media in response to "unfriendly actions" by foreign governments towards Russian media, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Zakharova said Russia was preparing measures against "Anglo-Saxon media", using a term Russian officials often use to refer to the English-speaking...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Spain, Britain Call on NATO to Look at Russian Threat From Africa

MADRID (Reuters) - Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in Madrid, Spain's...
POLITICS

