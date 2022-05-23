ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson news – live: Partygate photos will show PM 'obviously lied,' says Cummings

By Maroosha Muzaffar and Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

A Downing Street official instigated the controversial meeting between Partygate author Sue Gray and Boris Johnson , No10 has admitted.

At the weekend, Downing Street sources suggested that the senior civil servant had asked to see the prime minister to discuss the timing of the Partygate report, prompting Mr Johnson’s “allies” to accuse accused Ms Gray of playing politics.

But Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said today that the idea of the meeting was first raised by a No10 official who suggested it could be useful to Ms Gray’s team. Ms Gray followed up the suggestion and they met in early May.

Mr Johnson and his top team are braced for the publication of the report, which will reportedly contain photographs of some of the events held during Covid regulations.

The prime minister is among dozens of Downing Street figures who have been warned they will be named in the report.

Top civil servant Simon Case could reportedly be among the hardest-hit by the document despite not being fined by police.

