Person missing for 5 days rescued at Daly City beach

It's been six years since Pear Pinson vanished on her way to school in Vallejo and her parents vowed to never give up their efforts to find her. Pinson was 15 when witnesses saw her dragged from a pedestrian path. They said she was injured and screaming. And no one has seen her since.
One man underwent emergency surgery after a shooting with California parole officers in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, the county sheriff's office said. Few details have been revealed, but the wounded man is in critical condition after the surgery, according to the Sonoma County sheriff's office. It appears to police that...
First responders rescued a driver after her car went down an embankment and plunged into Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill, officials said. Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies jumped into the reservoir to rescue the female driver, the sheriff's office said. She suffered minor injuries in the crash. Footage shared by...
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Sheriff's Office announced this week plans to create nameplates for its deputies to let the public know if they are fluent in a language other than English. Nameplates for more than 100 deputies are in the works to denote that they speak Cantonese, Mandarin,...
EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. - Police in East Palo Alto have released the identity of a man killed on Monday night after his vehicle hit a tree in the 2300 block of University Avenue around 8:02 p.m. Jesus Belmonte Castro was driving westbound on University at Bay Road at a...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Exactly one year after he was killed, the family of Lars Kepler "Kep" Lane sued, alleging that the people in charge did not adequately do enough to prevent the deadliest mass shooting in Bay Area history. "From the VTA to the sheriff to the security company,...
APTOS, Calif. - A Santa Cruz County park is now officially named in honor of a sheriff's sergeant killed in the line of duty. Willowbrook County Park in Aptos will now bear the name of slain Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. The park is getting a new play area for children and...
SAN FRANCISCO - Safe streets advocates are calling for major changes at one San Francisco intersection after two pedestrians were killed over the weekend. This happened on 3rd and Mission Streets in the SoMa neighborhood. Hiroo Vaswani lives in this building where a taxi crashed Sunday afternoon killing two people...
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man has died in Oakland after he was shot by an unknown suspect, Oakland police said. The man was killed Wednesday about 9:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Birch Street, according to spokeswoman Candace Keas. Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter and when...
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department announced it has made an arrest in an attempted homicide that took place early Wednesday morning. According to police, a woman called 911 at around 5:40 a.m. reporting she had been stabbed in the area of the 600 block of Woodbine Drive in San Rafael. […]
One man has been arrested and charged in connection with three violent attacks on women across San Francisco in less than 10 hours. We reported two weeks ago on the first of the three attacks, where a 28-year-old woman was accosted and strangled by a man at Sunnydale Avenue and Desmond Street around 3:13 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.
Following a “suspicious death” at a San Mateo County SamTrans bus stop last week, police have arrested a man for homicide. Ricardo Bibbs was arrested on May 16 in Redwood City in connection with a fatal stabbing.
A firefighter was injured Monday afternoon while fighting a Contra Costa County wildfire. His condition is unknown but, fire crews were able to contain the blaze fairly quickly. One of the residents nearby says the fire could’ve been a lot worse because the land is dry, and the wind was blowing. The San Ramon Valley Battalion Chief says they got lucky this time and were able to contain this blaze.
BERKELEY, Calif. - Cal police said they are investigating a fire and violent assault in Berkeley Tuesday morning. Police said they received reports of a fire at People's Park around 7:03 a.m. and when they arrived they discovered an aggravated assault had also occurred. As they asked the public to...
On Wednesday at about 10:15am, Contra Costa-CHP was advised of a solo vehicle crash, eastbound SR-4, on the south Bailey Road off-ramp. The vehicle (a Hyundai Tucson) was traveling eastbound, exited the freeway and collided into the guardrail on the off-ramp. As a result of the collision, the vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Wednesday morning said they were searching for a man who was spotted with a gun. Spokesman Paul Chambers said the firearm was recovered on the 800 block of 35th Street but that the man was at large. Police asked the public to avoid the...
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Police and family of a missing 14-year-old are asking for the public's help in finding her. Julianna Gourkani ran away from Elk Grove, but has been living the Brentwood area for the last two years. She was last seen on May 14. "We’re very worried and concerned,"...
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police are looking for an elderly woman who is at-risk due to dementia who was first reported missing at 11:40 a.m. on Monday. Kattie Pruitt, 73, was last seen in the 1900 block of 84th Avenue. She is African-American, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
