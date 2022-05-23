ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

Person missing for 5 days rescued at Daly City beach

By KTVU Staff
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person who had been missing for five days was found and rescued on a...

www.ktvu.com

KTVU FOX 2

Search continues for Pearl Pinson, abducted Vallejo teen

It's been six years since Pear Pinson vanished on her way to school in Vallejo and her parents vowed to never give up their efforts to find her. Pinson was 15 when witnesses saw her dragged from a pedestrian path. They said she was injured and screaming. And no one has seen her since.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 wounded in Sonoma County shooting with state parole officers

One man underwent emergency surgery after a shooting with California parole officers in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, the county sheriff's office said. Few details have been revealed, but the wounded man is in critical condition after the surgery, according to the Sonoma County sheriff's office. It appears to police that...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Rescued After Car Plunges Into South Bay Reservoir

First responders rescued a driver after her car went down an embankment and plunged into Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill, officials said. Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies jumped into the reservoir to rescue the female driver, the sheriff's office said. She suffered minor injuries in the crash. Footage shared by...
MORGAN HILL, CA
Daly City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Daly City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
#Missing Person
KTVU FOX 2

Aptos park named for slain Santa Cruz County sheriff's sergeant

APTOS, Calif. - A Santa Cruz County park is now officially named in honor of a sheriff's sergeant killed in the line of duty. Willowbrook County Park in Aptos will now bear the name of slain Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. The park is getting a new play area for children and...
APTOS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed by gunfire in Oakland, police look for shooter

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man has died in Oakland after he was shot by an unknown suspect, Oakland police said. The man was killed Wednesday about 9:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Birch Street, according to spokeswoman Candace Keas. Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter and when...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for attempted homicide in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department announced it has made an arrest in an attempted homicide that took place early Wednesday morning. According to police, a woman called 911 at around 5:40 a.m. reporting she had been stabbed in the area of the 600 block of Woodbine Drive in San Rafael. […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Public Safety
sfbayca.com

Police say one man attacked three women in less than 10 hours

One man has been arrested and charged in connection with three violent attacks on women across San Francisco in less than 10 hours. We reported two weeks ago on the first of the three attacks, where a 28-year-old woman was accosted and strangled by a man at Sunnydale Avenue and Desmond Street around 3:13 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighter injured battling Contra Costa County wildfire

A firefighter was injured Monday afternoon while fighting a Contra Costa County wildfire. His condition is unknown but, fire crews were able to contain the blaze fairly quickly. One of the residents nearby says the fire could’ve been a lot worse because the land is dry, and the wind was blowing. The San Ramon Valley Battalion Chief says they got lucky this time and were able to contain this blaze.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fire at People's Park leads police to discover violent assault

BERKELEY, Calif. - Cal police said they are investigating a fire and violent assault in Berkeley Tuesday morning. Police said they received reports of a fire at People's Park around 7:03 a.m. and when they arrived they discovered an aggravated assault had also occurred. As they asked the public to...
BERKELEY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

CHP Investigating Fatal Crash on Highway 4 near Bailey Road Off-Ramp

On Wednesday at about 10:15am, Contra Costa-CHP was advised of a solo vehicle crash, eastbound SR-4, on the south Bailey Road off-ramp. The vehicle (a Hyundai Tucson) was traveling eastbound, exited the freeway and collided into the guardrail on the off-ramp. As a result of the collision, the vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police search for man after recovering firearm at scene

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Wednesday morning said they were searching for a man who was spotted with a gun. Spokesman Paul Chambers said the firearm was recovered on the 800 block of 35th Street but that the man was at large. Police asked the public to avoid the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police and family searching for missing Brentwood teen

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Police and family of a missing 14-year-old are asking for the public's help in finding her. Julianna Gourkani ran away from Elk Grove, but has been living the Brentwood area for the last two years. She was last seen on May 14. "We’re very worried and concerned,"...
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police seek missing at-risk elderly woman

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police are looking for an elderly woman who is at-risk due to dementia who was first reported missing at 11:40 a.m. on Monday. Kattie Pruitt, 73, was last seen in the 1900 block of 84th Avenue. She is African-American, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
OAKLAND, CA

