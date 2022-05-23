ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

2 pedestrians die in San Francisco SoMa collision with taxi

CBS News
 3 days ago

Two people were killed after...

www.cbsnews.com

SFist

Humpday Headlines: Highly Armed Man Arrested in San Jose for Stalking Former Employers

San Jose police say they may have headed off a mass shooting after the arrest of a man accused of felony stalking of his former employers. 43-year-old Bryan Velasquez of Morgan Hill was allegedly found in possession of modified semi-automatic rifles and handguns, and he is currently out on bail after he sent threatening emails to managers of a construction company from which he was fire. [Mercury News / KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Rescued After Car Plunges Into South Bay Reservoir

First responders rescued a driver after her car went down an embankment and plunged into Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill, officials said. Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies jumped into the reservoir to rescue the female driver, the sheriff's office said. She suffered minor injuries in the crash. Footage shared by...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KRON4

‘May gray’ is on the way for Bay Area

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s microclimates were in full effect Wednesday afternoon as temperatures shot up to triple digits in the East Bay and dropped down to the 50’s along the coast. KRON4 meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez said there was a 48-degree...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
rwcpulse.com

Driver killed in high-speed crash on University Avenue

A car going at a high speed crashed and split into two pieces on University Avenue in East Palo Alto on Monday night, according to witnesses and police. The driver died at the scene. Witnesses said the driver was heading west on University Avenue and had just passed the Bay...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
rwcpulse.com

Home Depot worker dies in industrial accident

A 39-year-old employee was killed on Friday, May 13, at a Home Depot store in East Palo Alto, according to police. The man, whom the San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified as Ronald Mishra of East Palo Alto, was operating a forklift at about 5 a.m. when he was fatally struck by a pallet containing merchandise, police said. The store is located in the Ravenswood 101 Shopping Center at 1781 E. Bayshore Road.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Three seriously injured in Santa Cruz county crash on Sunday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SAN FRANCISCO - Three people suffered major injuries including a child in a crash involving a vehicle, two trees and a fire hydrant Sunday evening in the unincorporated Santa Cruz County community of Corralitos, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.Officers responded at 5:40 p.m. to Hames Road at Hames Hollow where a 2002 Mazda hit a tree, then a fire hydrant and then another tree.Water from the fire hydrant was landing on the Mazda making it more difficult for emergency responders to extricate the three from it, CHP officials said.All three were eventually taken by air ambulance to hospitals, according to the CHP. Neither alcohol nor drugs are thought to have played a role in the crash.  
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
SFist

The 13 Best Breweries In San Francisco and the East Bay

Ever since Fritz Maytag bought Anchor Brewing Company in 1965 and spun it into one of the pioneering craft breweries in late-20th Century America, the SF Bay Area has played an outsized role in the country's beer scene. Now as we properly enter the 2020s with a plague hopefully becoming...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

