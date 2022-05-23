2 pedestrians die in San Francisco SoMa collision with taxi

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SAN FRANCISCO - Three people suffered major injuries including a child in a crash involving a vehicle, two trees and a fire hydrant Sunday evening in the unincorporated Santa Cruz County community of Corralitos, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.Officers responded at 5:40 p.m. to Hames Road at Hames Hollow where a 2002 Mazda hit a tree, then a fire hydrant and then another tree.Water from the fire hydrant was landing on the Mazda making it more difficult for emergency responders to extricate the three from it, CHP officials said.All three were eventually taken by air ambulance to hospitals, according to the CHP. Neither alcohol nor drugs are thought to have played a role in the crash.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO