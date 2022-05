There’s a term — conversational cul-de-sac — that describes a conversation that has met its end and has nowhere else to go. On April 4, 2021, Jason Crowe and his wife, Stephanie, were standing in their cul-de-sac talking with friends and neighbors Spencer Welborn and his wife, Blair; and Natalie Rice and her husband, Judd Welborn. This conversation, though, was just getting started.

HILLSBOROUGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO