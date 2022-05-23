ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Cindy Chavez, Matt Mahan vie for San Jose mayor

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKPIX 5's Devin Fehely sat down...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 4

Related
CBS San Francisco

San Jose voters set to choose new mayor after 8 years

SAN JOSE -- For the first time in nearly a decade, voters in San Jose will have a chance to choose a brand-new mayor for the city. Current Mayor Sam Liccardo has been termed out after serving two consecutive terms in office for the past eight years. There is a crowded field of candidates vying for the top job in the city. They include seasoned political veterans and relative newcomers to the world of politics. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has the most combined political experience having served both on the city council and the board of supervisors. She...
SAN JOSE, CA
Sri Ravipati

Wednesday in SF: Mayor Breed is proposing a $67.4 million toward improving homeless housing stock

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 25. Mayor Breed proposes $67 million investment in homeless housing. After a Chronicle investigation that revealed understaffing and squalid conditions in San Francisco's homeless housing, Mayor London Breed is proposing a new $67.4 million investment, SF Chronicle reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Elections
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
KRON4

‘May gray’ is on the way for Bay Area

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s microclimates were in full effect Wednesday afternoon as temperatures shot up to triple digits in the East Bay and dropped down to the 50’s along the coast. KRON4 meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez said there was a 48-degree...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Eater

Pioneering Bay Area Sushi Chef Ken Tominaga Dies at 61

Chef Ken Tominaga, a pioneering sushi chef known for his Sonoma County restaurant Hana Japanese Restaurant, died earlier this week after a short battle with cancer, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Tominaga had been a part of the Bay Area dining community for more than three decades, and his restaurant Hana was long popular with those in the industry thanks to its reputation for “impeccable attention to detail and seasonal fish.” Most recently, Tominaga lent his name and talents to the much-anticipated multilevel downtown Healdsburg restaurant the Matheson. In addition to a tasting menu restaurant and a rooftop lounge, the restaurant includes a sushi bar which Tominaga oversaw.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
Person
Cindy Chavez
KRON4 News

Vigil to mourn victims in Texas school shooting

(BCN) – Two days before the first anniversary of a mass shooting at a transit center in San Jose, another mass shooting — this one Tuesday at a Texas elementary school that ended the lives of 21 people — is capturing the attention and aggravation of local officials. A vigil is scheduled Wednesday in Foster […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Refugio Garcia

Oakland City Council considers expanding voting rights to non-citizens in Oakland Unified school board elections

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Voting rights could be expanded to non-citizens for school board elections. Parents of Oakland Unified School District students who are non-citizens could gain the right to vote in school board elections if the Oakland City Council agrees to place the proposed measure on the November ballot, East Bay Times reports.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Vie#Kpix
KRON4 News

Security at Bay Area schools boosted following Texas shooting

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — In the wake of the Texas school shooting that took the lives of over a dozen children and their two teachers, schools throughout the Bay Area are bolstering security around campuses. In the East Bay, parents and students will see more sheriff’s deputies around schools as local law enforcement looks […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Silicon Valley

Dublin offices and big chunk of land are bought by veteran developer

DUBLIN — An older office building that sits on a big chunk of land in Dublin has been bought by a veteran real estate company with a penchant for redeveloping choice sites. Overton Moore Properties has bought a large site in western Dublin that includes a half-century-old office building, according to documents filed on May 18 with the Alameda County Recorder’s Office.
DUBLIN, CA
NBC Bay Area

Was There an Earthquake in the Bay Area Just Now?

This map shows all earthquakes near the San Francisco Bay Area for the past 24 hours. The darker blue circle shows the range we're filtering for. Tiny, mostly unnoticeable quakes happen all the time in this part of the state. Some spots on the map will have several small quakes layered on top of one another. Zoom in for more detail.
ENVIRONMENT
Silicon Valley

Bay Area rent inflation quickens for 1st time since 2016

”Survey says” looks at various rankings and scorecards judging geographic locations while noting these grades are best seen as a mix of artful interpretation and data. Buzz: The federal government’s key cost of living measurement says the Bay Area’s pace of rent inflation increased for the first time in six years while renters in California and across the nation are seeing jumps not seen in decades.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy