Cindy Chavez, Matt Mahan vie for San Jose mayor

SAN JOSE -- For the first time in nearly a decade, voters in San Jose will have a chance to choose a brand-new mayor for the city. Current Mayor Sam Liccardo has been termed out after serving two consecutive terms in office for the past eight years. There is a crowded field of candidates vying for the top job in the city. They include seasoned political veterans and relative newcomers to the world of politics. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has the most combined political experience having served both on the city council and the board of supervisors. She...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO