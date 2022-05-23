ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the Braves be buyers or sellers when the MLB Trade deadline comes around?

By Eric Slaughter, Sam Crenshaw Greg Clarkson
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

The Atlanta Braves (19-22) currently sit in second place of the NL East division, eight games behind the NY Mets (28-15), who stormed out of the gates to start the 2022 MLB season.

Plenty of time remains for the Braves to catch the Mets in the standings and challenge to win their fifth straight division title.

However, if in a month from now, the Braves still find themselves a considerable distance out of 1 st place, GM Alex Anthopoulos may have to change this team’s roster in one way or another.

“If they do well during this stretch they will put themselves in a good position to go out and buy,” said 92.9 the Game Braves reporter Joe Patrick when he joined the Sam & Greg morning show this past weekend.

On the other hand, if the Braves do not take advantage of a schedule that will be mostly against non-playoff contending teams over the next several weeks (PHI, MIA, ARZ, COL), will the front office then decide it might be best to sell off some assets such as Charlie Morton or Travis D’Arnaud?

“This is going to be a very important time period for the Braves”, emphasized Joe as he explained in depth to Sam & Greg, how the next month to six weeks will go a long way in shaping the rest of the Braves 2022 season.

Only time and field performance will tell us if the Braves will be buyers or sellers this summer.

The MLB Trade deadline is Aug 2, at 6 pm EST.

