Butler finished the night with a game-high 47 points, shooting 55.2% (16-of-29) from the field and 50% (4-of-8) from three-point range. He added nine rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a block in the victory. Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics, finishing with 30 points, shooting 75% (9-of-12)...

MIAMI, FL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO