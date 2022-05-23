ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Man Baker Acted after Brandon Mall incident

By Tampa Beacon staff
tampabeacon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRANDON — An incident at the Brandon Mall resulted in multiple unfounded 911 calls reporting a shooting and a man being detained and Baker Acted because of his erratic behavior and drug possession, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Reports state...

Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Doo-doo the right thing

Financial crime: A business operator reported to police the theft of business checks from the premises and offered an investigating officer a theory on how the checks might have gone missing. The operator said a couple had visited the business and might have spotted a checkbook in a partially opened drawer. Over the course of their business interaction, the three people went outside, but one of the couple asked to go inside to use a restroom. Six checks were determined to be missing days later, one of them had been cashed before the bank could be notified. The business operator provided police with as much data on the couple as possible.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Road rage ends in deadly fight in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Police officers in Tampa are investigating a deadly fight that started when two drivers were exiting a parking lot on May 14, according to authorities. At around 6:23 p.m. that Saturday, police officers responded to an altercation in the parking lot near Adventure Island on McKinley Drive. Authorities said the investigation suggests while the two drivers were exiting the parking lot, a road rage incident ensued.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete crash between car, bicyclist causes traffic on 22nd Avenue

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash between a car and a bicyclist created a traffic jam in St. Petersburg Wednesday evening. At around 3:45 p.m., St. Pete police responded to the area of 22nd Avenue North near the southbound ramp to Interstate 275. Authorities said a person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital on a trauma alert but did not specify if they were the bicyclists or a car passenger.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Arrest made after Largo police find man dead inside mobile home

LARGO, Fla — Detectives in Largo were able to make an arrest after a man was found dead inside a mobile home on Friday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., Largo police officers responded to a home inside Buckeye Mobile Home Park on Donegan Road for a welfare check. That's when police said they found a man dead inside of a mobile home. Detectives said he had "suspicious physical trauma to his body."
LARGO, FL
tampabeacon.com

Man dies after road rage fight

TAMPA — A confrontation between two men reportedly sparked by road rage resulted in the death of one of the individuals, according to the Tampa Police Department. The incident occurred during the evening of May 14 in a parking lot located on the 10000 block of McKinley Drive, near Adventure Island. TPD reports state that preliminary information suggests that while exiting the parking lot, a road rage incident occurred between two drivers. Both individuals exchanged words and exited their vehicles, and one driver punched the other, reports state. The victim fell to the ground and hit his head and reports state he was taken to an area hospital. Due to complications from his injuries, the victim died on May 22.
TAMPA, FL

