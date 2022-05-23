Man Baker Acted after Brandon Mall incident

TAMPA — A confrontation between two men reportedly sparked by road rage resulted in the death of one of the individuals, according to the Tampa Police Department. The incident occurred during the evening of May 14 in a parking lot located on the 10000 block of McKinley Drive, near Adventure Island. TPD reports state that preliminary information suggests that while exiting the parking lot, a road rage incident occurred between two drivers. Both individuals exchanged words and exited their vehicles, and one driver punched the other, reports state. The victim fell to the ground and hit his head and reports state he was taken to an area hospital. Due to complications from his injuries, the victim died on May 22.
