Man Baker Acted after Brandon Mall incident

Financial crime: A business operator reported to police the theft of business checks from the premises and offered an investigating officer a theory on how the checks might have gone missing. The operator said a couple had visited the business and might have spotted a checkbook in a partially opened drawer. Over the course of their business interaction, the three people went outside, but one of the couple asked to go inside to use a restroom. Six checks were determined to be missing days later, one of them had been cashed before the bank could be notified. The business operator provided police with as much data on the couple as possible.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO