ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie Times News

On 1-4-3 Day, let’s be kind to ourselves

By Denise Johnson
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jX8VY_0fn6AoGY00

Won't you be my neighbor?

These famous words by Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers, have encouraged generations of Pennsylvanians to show kindness, generosity and love towards one another. That is something the world needs now more than ever, and this year, I invite you to think about how you can extend that to yourself, as well.

On Monday, May 23, the 143rd day of 2022, Pennsylvanians will have a chance to put that classic advice into practice for the fourth annual 1-4-3 Day. The tradition began in 2019 and was intended to inspire a statewide movement to honor beloved Pittsburgh-native Rogers. Best known for his role in the television series, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” Rogers continuously demonstrated compassion and kindness, and embodied what it means to be a good neighbor. Rogers used 1-4-3 as another way of saying “I love you” with the numbers representing the number of letters in each word.

The Wolf Administration is urging all Pennsylvanians and beyond to spread kindness by doing a good deed for someone in their life on 1-4-3 Day — like a neighbor, a stranger in their community, or others in need. And since research indicates that self-compassion is strongly associated with psychological wellbeing, let’s include ourselves in that while we’re at it. Your mental health is worthy of your attention, especially during challenging times.

With everything going on in the world, it’s no surprise that we all may be feeling a little weary and overwhelmed. It would be easy to become cynical in the face of war, disease and political strife. But we are all in this together, and it is in our power to commit to even just a single, simple positive gesture to work towards building a better world.

So buy yourself some flowers. Send a friend a postcard. Check in on a neighbor. We can all benefit from more acts of kindness. Let’s all do our part and help ourselves and fellow Pennsylvanians feel the love this May 23.

Find 1-4-3 Day ideas and activities through the state’s Kindness Generator at pa.gov/143-day or by following visitPA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #143PA for inspiration and to help spread the movement across the commonwealth.

Denise Johnson, M.D., is Pennsylvania's acting secretary of health and physician general. She formerly served as Meadville Medical Center's chief medical officer.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Erie church to hold prayer service for anyone affected by social injustice

Local religious leaders of all faiths are inviting the community to gather and stand in solidarity this Thursday. A prayer service will be held at Sacred Heart Church to pray for those in Buffalo and for anyone affected by social injustice. The itinerary will include opening prayer, reflections, music from a choir, and more. Bishop […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Bikers describe The Wall that Heals escort as 'Once in a Lifetime'

Hundreds of motorcycles escorted The Wall that Heals to Erie from Conneaut, Ohio. Bikers describe the ride as 'once in a lifetime.'. "This was absolutely spectacular. We kind of live in these dark times, and for this brief moment, today, everything kind of seemed alright." That’s how Steve Weston described riding in the motorcade escorting The Wall that Heals to Erie on Wednesday afternoon.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Local Restaurants Prepare for the Wall that Heals

As anticipation builds for the Wall that Heals to come to Erie, its arrival also means a boost in business for local restaurants. Tables may be empty on a Tuesday afternoon at Shirley's Restaurant on Old French Road, but they won't look at way this weekend if veterans stop in to get a bite to eat, a group that staff are used to serving.
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Flowers#Be Kind#Mr Rogers#Pennsylvanians#The Wolf Administration
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Nurse in Heart Failure after Birth of Twins

A Warren County family is waiting for a miracle. After 38-year old Christi Carson gave birth to twin girls last month, she was immediately placed on life support. Now the new mom needs a new heart. “Just sparkly, and the greatest hugs.” That’s what comes to mind when Mark Woody...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Cutest Pet of the Week: Ivy

Motivation Monday: Why your back might be hurting, …. Motivation Monday: Why your back might be hurting, …. Vehicle hits Lake City Community Center; major repairs …. Erie students return to school Monday wearing masks. Route 6 bridge in Wayne Twp. closed for repairs. Americans forced to cut back on...
ERIE, PA
CBS Philly

Longest Married Couple In Pennsylvania Celebrates 80th Wedding Anniversary

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Pottstown couple celebrated an incredible milestone anniversary. Martha and Chester Pish cut a cake at the Saint Aloysius Church Gathering Center to mark their 80th wedding anniversary. They are said to be the longest-married couple in Pennsylvania. Family members say Mr. Pish’s favorite phrase is “you are right, Martha” and that’s the key to their longevity.  
POTTSTOWN, PA
Lincoln Report

The 3 Best Small Towns in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state with a lot to offer, and that extends to its small towns. While Pennsylvania's big cities are certainly worth a visit, its small towns offer a more intimate look at the state's history and culture. From the picturesque Amish country to the vibrant small towns of the Poconos, Pennsylvania has something for everyone. And of course, no visit to Pennsylvania would be complete without a stop in Hershey, the self-proclaimed "Sweetest Place on Earth."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania has an official summer cocktail

Just in time to quench your thirst, Pennsylvania has an official summer cocktail. The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association declared the Holla Sweetfire Jalapeno Bloody Mary as the adult beverage for summer 2022. The drink is the creation of Holla Spirits, a York distillery which is donating 10% of...
WITF

Pennsylvania WIC family skips bills to buy infant formula

“I can’t even begin to imagine what families have been up against. It’s critical that both houses of Congress, both parties in Congress respond to this crisis.”. (Pittsburgh) — The national infant formula shortage has been particularly difficult for low-income families with young kids that use a federal nutrition program to purchase food.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Erie parents react to mass shooting in Texas

Parents in Erie are reacting to the mass school shooting that took place in Texas on Tuesday. “Devastated I can’t imagine what those parents are going through,” said Mary Lechefsky, Erie Parent. There are the words from parents in Erie County. “After watching the news on a daily basis, it’s a shock that it’s happening, […]
ERIE, PA
WKBN

Valley hospital nationally recognized

Sharon Regional Medical Center received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022, according to a press release.
SHARON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools to operate on modified lockdown on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will operate on a modified lockdown on Wednesday as an added precautionary measure.The district made the decision after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday. "Only persons with a prescheduled appointment will be permitted to enter any facility during the modified lockdown. Materials will be sent to schools to assist staff with discussions with students, and additional student and staff support will be available for anyone who needs it," the district said in a release.The district said staff and families will be notified of the modified lockdown through a robocall on Wednesday morning. The district's statement on the deadly shooting in Texas can be found below:"We are heartbroken by the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. At no time should the tranquility of school become the nightmare it has today. We grieve with the family members of the victims, and our thoughts are with the leadership, staff, children, families, and the entire Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District as they face the days ahead following such a tragedy."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy