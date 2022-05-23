Plandai Biotechnology In Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Rights to Puriblood’s Leukocyte Reduction Blood Filtration System with Plans to Address the International Blood Filtration Market

Albany NY, United States: Mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) is a cardiac monitoring method that uses a small portable device to monitor a patient's cardiac activity. MCT is a form of real-time electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, in which a patient wears a device that monitors his/her ECG data. The telemetry unit changes the signals into pictures of every heartbeat. The pictures are sent to a monitor and the monitor displays the picture of the heartbeat continuously. Two types of systems are used in mobile cardiac telemetry: lead-based system and patch-based system.

