Plandai Biotechnology In Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Rights to Puriblood’s Leukocyte Reduction Blood Filtration System with Plans to Address the International Blood Filtration Market
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Plandai Biotechnology Inc. (OTC PINK:PLPL) (the "Company") today announced its entry into a non-binding letter of intent to enter into a new business through a proposed product and technology rights licensing agreement with the holder of rights to the unique Puriblood...www.biospace.com
Comments / 0