ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Town ‘N’ Country mobile home destroyed in fire

By Tampa Beacon staff
tampabeacon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN ‘N’ COUNTRY — A fire on the morning of May 21 destroyed a Town ‘N’ Country mobile home, displacing three adult residents, reports state. According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the...

www.tampabeacon.com

Comments / 1

Related
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete crash between car, bicyclist causes traffic on 22nd Avenue

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash between a car and a bicyclist created a traffic jam in St. Petersburg Wednesday evening. At around 3:45 p.m., St. Pete police responded to the area of 22nd Avenue North near the southbound ramp to Interstate 275. Authorities said a person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital on a trauma alert but did not specify if they were the bicyclists or a car passenger.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Hillsborough County, FL
Accidents
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
villages-news.com

Police called to home in The Villages after altercation over care of child

Police were called to home in The Villages after an altercation over the care of a child. Officers responded Sunday morning to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 1700 block of Hilton Head Boulevard on the Historic Side of The Villages. John David Newell, 24, had reportedly been arguing with his grandmother over the care of his daughter, who is a minor. The Massachusetts native reportedly grabbed her by the arms, leaving behind bruises. Newell fled on foot when police arrived on the scene. He was apprehended after a brief foot chase. However, Newell resisted the officer’s efforts to handcuff him. Newell only cooperated after he was threatened with a non-lethal electronic control weapon.
THE VILLAGES, FL
10 Tampa Bay

9-year-old boy hurt in Seffner fire is 'doing better'

SEFFNER, Fla — The 9-year-old boy recovering at Tampa General Hospital after being rescued from a house fire last week is improving, his mother said on Tuesday. Owen's mom, Karen McGinnis, and her friend, Ally Gilbert, said the 9-year-old is doing better after being in the hospital for the past five days.
SEFFNER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Firefighters#Accident#9104 Hampton Court#The American Red Cross
fox35orlando.com

1 killed, 9 injured in deadly 5-vehicle crash in Marion County involving special needs bus

LAKE MARY, Fla. - One person has died following a crash involving a bus that was transporting special needs children across Marion County, according to officials. Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) responded to the wreck at U.S. Highway 441 and Sunset Harbor Rd. in Summerfield on Tuesday afternoon. MCFR said one of their crews was heading back to the station from a different call when they came upon the scene three minutes after it happened.
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Motorcyclist airlifted from scene of crash near UF Health-Leesburg Hospital

A motorcyclist was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon near UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. Leesburg firefighters responded to the accident at Dixie Avenue and Lake Street and found two motorcycles down and one vehicle with front-end damage. One patient was deemed a trauma alert and airlifted from the scene. The other two patients were transported from the scene to the hospital.
LEESBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
10NEWS

Carnival Cruise ship that left from Florida catches fire in Grand Turk

GRAND TURK, Turks and Caicos Islands — Carnival Cruise Line says no one was hurt when one of its ships caught fire Thursday morning in Grand Turk. The ship's emergency response team "quickly activated and extinguished" a fire in the funnel of the Carnival Freedom, which departed Monday from Florida's Port Canaveral, the company wrote in a statement.
FLORIDA STATE
tampabeacon.com

Man dies after road rage fight

TAMPA — A confrontation between two men reportedly sparked by road rage resulted in the death of one of the individuals, according to the Tampa Police Department. The incident occurred during the evening of May 14 in a parking lot located on the 10000 block of McKinley Drive, near Adventure Island. TPD reports state that preliminary information suggests that while exiting the parking lot, a road rage incident occurred between two drivers. Both individuals exchanged words and exited their vehicles, and one driver punched the other, reports state. The victim fell to the ground and hit his head and reports state he was taken to an area hospital. Due to complications from his injuries, the victim died on May 22.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Road rage ends in deadly fight in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Police officers in Tampa are investigating a deadly fight that started when two drivers were exiting a parking lot on May 14, according to authorities. At around 6:23 p.m. that Saturday, police officers responded to an altercation in the parking lot near Adventure Island on McKinley Drive. Authorities said the investigation suggests while the two drivers were exiting the parking lot, a road rage incident ensued.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy