DOVER — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a May 23 shooting involving Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to reports, deputies were searching for suspect Dewayne Davis on the morning of May 23 while they were performing a “Walk It Like I Talk It” community policing effort that encourages law enforcement to engage with locals in order to build rapport. Reports state the area is where Davis, 35, shot a relative on April 20 after an argument over floor work being done in an RV on the 10300 block of McIntosh Road.

DOVER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO