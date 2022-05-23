ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Parents with a Sweet, Fruity Snack

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGf5F_0fn69WK600

(Family Features) Gifts and cards are surely appreciated, but one of the best gifts for many parents is simply time spent together. No special occasion is necessary – just loving moments enjoyed as a family.

You can make those moments memorable with a tasty snack like Apple and Blood Orange Pinwheels made with the satisfying texture and taste of Envy Apples. With a consistently balanced, refreshing sweetness coupled with crisp elegant crunch, they’re easily spotted by their large, sharable size and crimson red skin perfect for snacks that bring loved ones together.

Pair these fruit-forward pinwheels with a relaxing day spent watching a family-friendly show like “Strawberry Shortcake” as she and her pals discover hidden treasures while on vacation, encounter mysterious monsters and tangle with out-of-control spring flowers while she “bakes the world to a better place” all year round.

Find more recipe ideas to celebrate moms and dads at EnvyApple.com .

Watch video to make this recipe!


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hz7qi_0fn69WK600

Apple and Blood Orange Pinwheels

Prep time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4

  • 1          flour tortilla (10 inches)
  • 1/2       cup hazelnut spread
  • 1          Envy Apple, sliced thin
  • 2          blood oranges, peeled and sliced
  1. Using spatula or spoon, coat one side of tortilla with hazelnut spread.
  2. Evenly layer apple slices on hazelnut spread, applying light pressure with hands so they stick to tortilla
  3. Layer blood orange slices over apple slices.
  4. Roll up tortilla tightly.
  5. Cut tortilla into 5-8 slices, each approximately 1 1/2-2 inches.
  6. Secure pinwheels with toothpicks or arrange tightly on serving tray.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Sun City West, AZ
A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

