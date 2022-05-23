ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Unstoppable Maryland Ends Virginia's Championship Reign in NCAA Quarterfinals

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3NBU_0fn67CPs00

The undefeated Terrapins put an end to the Cavaliers' three-peat bid with a 18-9 beatdown on Sunday in Columbus

View the original article to see embedded media.

Virginia's nine-game winning streak in the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament has finally come to an end.

The two-time defending national champions became the latest team to fall victim to the unstoppable Terrapin train that will almost undoubtedly go on to complete the undefeated season, win the national championship, and make a legitimate case as one of the greatest lacrosse teams of all time. Virginia's nearly three-year reign as the national champs came to an end with a lopsided 18-9 loss to No. 1 Maryland in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament on Sunday afternoon at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

When these two teams met in the regular season in Washington D.C. back on March 19th, an overwhelming advantage in the possession battle and an elite level of efficiency on the offensive end produced a 23-12 victory for the Terrapins as the UVA offense was simply unable to keep up. This time, it was the Maryland defense that set the tone, smothering the talented Virginia attack.

Tewaaraton finalist and reigning NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Connor Shellenberger was held without a single point by an incredible individual defensive effort by Maryland's Ajax Zappitello. Similarly, Brett Makar held Matt Moore in check, as UVA's all-time leader in points scored had just one assist and one goal on nine shots. Moore finishes his UVA career with 277 points (most in UVA history) on 143 goals (second-most) and 134 assists (fifth-most).

Without any production from their two best players, the Cavaliers sputtered on offense, scoring just one goal in the first quarter and four goals in the entire first half. Griffin Schutz scored the lone goal in the opening period and it was also the first goal of the game. The Terrapins responded with a 4-0 run to end the quarter, with three of those goals coming from Anthony DeMaio.

Jeff Conner tallied two goals in the second quarter, but Maryland responded with a pair of goals after Conner's first goal and three more goals after his second to make it 9-3. The senior midfielder was a bright spot for the Cavaliers, as he registered three goals and one assist. With a minute and a half left in the first half, Virginia's vaunted attack unit finally made an appearance as Matt Moore found a cutting Payton Cormier for a goal.

The Cavaliers trailed by a surmountable five-goal margin at halftime, but the Terrapins quickly took control of the game to start the third quarter as they tallied four straight goals, the first two coming from Logan Wisnauskas. Both Wisnauskas and DeMaio had three goals and two assists for Maryland, who had ten different players record goals in the game. Owen Murphy led the Terps with four goals. UVA never drew closer than eight goals after that as Maryland cruised to yet another blowout win.

Just as they did in the regular season meeting, the Terrapins had a strong advantage in the possession battle as Luke Wierman won 20 of the 29 faceoff draws he took, dominating the matchup with Petey LaSalla. As a result, Maryland outshot Virginia 50-35.

UVA put 24 shots on cage, but Logan McNaney was stellar in between the pipes for the Terps, making 14 saves versus eight goals allowed for a .636 save percentage. Virginia freshman goalkeeper Matthew Nunes was peppered with shots by the Terrapins for the second time this season, making 11 saves and giving up 18 goals.

Maryland's victory over Virginia snaps a five-game losing streak for the Terrapins against the Cavaliers in the NCAA Tournament, a streak that dates all the way back to 2003.

Virginia ends the season with a record of 12-4 as the Cavaliers suffered their first NCAA Tournament loss since a first-round defeat to Loyola on May 12th, 2018.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Softball Powers Past Bowling Green 10-2 in National Invitational Softball Championship

Virginia Wins 2022 NCAA Men's Tennis National Championship

Virginia Baseball: Schedule Announced for 2022 ACC Baseball Championship

Virginia Football Non-Conference Opponents Set for Next Three Seasons

No. 12 Virginia Breaks Single-Season Home Run Record in 16-7 Victory Over No. 10 Louisville

Virginia Sets Date for Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Football Operations Center

Virginia Basketball Scholarship Chart 2022-2026

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Loaded Cavaliers eager to turn page to next season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Lars Tiffany wasted little time taking a peak into next season with his Virginia team just moments after losing to Maryland in the NCAA Quarterfinals. "When you start looking forward and I'll admit we just talked about it in the locker room quickly, we'll vote...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC Washington

Qudus Wahab Transfers Back to Georgetown After Underwhelming Year at Maryland

Qudus Wahab transfers back to Hoyas after year at Maryland originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The grass isn't always greener on the other side as Flint Hill's Qudus Wahab has quickly learned entering his senior season. After a year of playing with the Maryland Terrapins, the 6-foot-11 center will return to where his collegiate career began, transferring back to the Georgetown Hoyas.
GEORGETOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Washington, VA
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Charlottesville, VA
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Eleven Warriors

Xavier Johnson Turning Heads As Walk-On in Talent-Laden Ohio State Receiver Room

In a position group that’s loaded with high-end recruits, a walk-on also made a push for playing time during Ohio State’s spring practices. Ohio State has 10 wide receivers on its roster for the 2022 season, and all 10 of them were either four- or five-star recruits. None of them were ranked lower than 151st overall in their respective recruiting classes. Generally, it’s extremely difficult for a walk-on to climb the depth chart in a position group with that much talent.
COLUMBUS, OH
WUSA

Bubba Wallace teams up with Northern Virginia company to make NASCAR more diverse

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Bubba Wallace is the only full-time African American driver in NASCAR. Since the killing of George Floyd, Wallace has been the face of the Black Lives Matter movement in the sport. During the 2020 season, Wallace ran a special Black Lives Matter paint scheme at Martinsville Speedway to promote racial equality. He called out the stock car racing association to ban Confederate flags at its events, which they did.
RESTON, VA
cardinalnews.org

Could Virginia get an east-to-west passenger train?

Some of you thought the golden age of passenger rail was back in the days of Roanoke’s legendary 611 steam engine – the Saturn V of steam locomotives. It’s hard to beat the visual drama of steam, but there’s a case to be made that a second golden age is nearly upon us.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Murphy
WDBJ7.com

Former Virginia State Police trooper acquitted of rape charges

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Virginia State Police trooper has been found not guilty on multiple charges. Derrick Thompson was charged last year with three felonies, including rape. After a trial last week, a Charlotte County jury acquitted him of all charges. He was previously assigned to the Area...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Governor May Veto F.C. Bill To Expand Board Memberships

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin initially vetoed a bill that passed both houses of the state legislature unanimously that was requested by the City of Falls Church to permit volunteers to serve on City boards and commissions if they are not City residents. The legislature offered two new amendments to the bill last month and the governor now has until the end of next week to confirm his veto.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WTOP

Judge dismisses Loudoun County School Board recall cases

The politically charged recall petition cases that sought to remove two Loudoun County, Virginia, school board members have been dismissed. Judge Thomas Padrick, Jr., a retired judge from the Virginia Beach area, was appointed by the Virginia Supreme Court to hear the cases against school board members Brenda Sheridan, of the Sterling District, and Atoosa Reaser, of the Algonkian District. Earlier, Loudoun County judges had recused themselves without explanation.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Stadium#Terrapin#Tewaaraton#Ncaa Tournament#Uva
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
874
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy