Florence + The Machine Beats Kendrick Lamar to U.K. Chart Crown

By Lars Brandle
 3 days ago

Florence + The Machine has all the right moves, as the pop outfit grooves to No. 1 on the U.K. chart with Dance Fever (Polydor).

Led by Florence Welch, the group now has four U.K. leaders, a list that includes Lungs (2019), Ceremonials (2011) and How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2015).

Dance Fever is the followup to High As Hope , which peaked at No. 2 in 2018.

With Florence and Co. debuting at the top spot, Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated fifth album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (Polydor), starts at No. 2.

Mr. Morale pumps three singles into the U.K. Top 20, and the LP becomes Lamar’s fourth U.K. Top 10 appearance, following 2015’s leader To Pimp A Butterfly , 2016’s Unmastered (No. 7) and his previous effort, 2017’s DAMN. (No. 2).

Also new to the Official U.K. Albums Chart this week is The Black Keys Dropout Boogie (Nonesuch), arriving at No. 5 for the U.S. blues-rock band’s fifth U.K. Top 10, while homegrown folk-rock outfit Bear’s Den score a second U.K. Top 10 with Blue Hours (Communion). It’s new at No. 6.

Finally, Radiohead side project The Smile (comprising Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood alongside Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner) start at No. 19 with debut album A Light For Attracting Attention (XL Recordings).

