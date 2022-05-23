ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

George Kittle recruiting QBs Josh Allen, Zach Wilson for Tight End University

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Kittle has big plans for Tight End University in 2022. Kittle is staging the second annual event at the end of June for tight ends to gather and educate each other on the art of the position. The San Francisco 49ers tight end is a co-founder and is working to...

www.yardbarker.com

Related
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Chargers Sends Five Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Roger Goodell provides notable update on Deshaun Watson situation

“I can’t give you a timeline. I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period. Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer,” Goodell said. Watson is facing allegations of improper conduct during massages/while seeking massages from over 20 women. He was investigated by two separate grand juries in Texas but not criminally charged. The NFL is conducting a separate investigation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Colin Kaepernick works out for Las Vegas Raiders

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working out Wednesday with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kaepernick, 34, hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 when he became the center of political debate by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem as a means to protest racial inequality and police violence. At the end of the 2016 season, Kaepernick became a free agent and hasn't been on an NFL roster since.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

LaFleur: Packers Tight End Excites New Special Teams Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have an offense and defense that have already ranked in the top ten of some preseason rankings. However, most educated fans and analysts knew this would happen. After all, the Packers spent significant resources on defense this offseason and return four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. It stands to reason that they would be highly ranked. The biggest question mark, though, is special teams, which has been the bane of the Packers’ existence for over two decades. When the Packers hired Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coordinator, many began to have high hopes that special teams will turn around. Bisaccia has a long-standing reputation around the league as a special teams guru, and perhaps should have been the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. In any case, he is in Green Bay now, and is very excited about backup tight end Tyler Davis.
GREEN BAY, WI
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers Has High Praise for NFC North Rival Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers has dominated the NFC North throughout his career. Since becoming the Packers starting quarterback, he has led Green Bay to a 56-21-1 record against their fierce rivals. For no team is this more true than the Chicago Bears, against whom Rodgers owns a 22-5 record. His dominance against Chicago has been so complete, even he taunted that he owned them during a game in Chicago last season. Despite this, Rodgers recognizes talent when he sees it, and he went on The Pat McAfee Show with some high praise for Justin Fields.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Signs with Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers have been fortunate to have relatively steady quarterback play for the past 30 years. Aside from two season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ starter on every Sunday has been either Brett Favre or Rodgers himself. However, during those injury seasons, the Packers trotted out several less than stellar quarterbacks. One of those, Brett Hundley, has found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens.
GREEN BAY, WI
Person
Mike Florio
Person
George Kittle
Yardbarker

Former Packers Safety Signs with NFC Rival

The Green Bay Packers originally signed Safety Henry Black as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020. Black played in 25 games over two seasons in Green Bay. He was unfortunately not retained as an exclusive rights free agent this off-season. This made him an unrestricted free agent capable of signing with any team. That team? The New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

'He left me': Saints' Cam Jordan jokes about Matt Ryan's NFC South departure

Matt Ryan officially has a new team in a new division now, and nobody is taking the news harder than Ryan’s notorious rival. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan spoke jokingly on Tuesday about Ryan’s offseason departure from the Atlanta Falcons. Jordan has the distinction of sacking Ryan 23 times over the years, which is the most that a single NFL quarterback has ever been sacked by a single defender.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares Latest Jack Flaherty Update

Despite now being without both Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, the starting rotation of the St. Louis Cardinals has performed quite well, with Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright, and Dakota Hudson leading the way. Speaking of Flaherty, he has been out with a shoulder issue since the beginning of spring training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin offers solution to growing NIL problem

Lane Kiffin agrees with Nick Saban that the NCAA’s new Name, Image and Likeness rules have resulted in programs buying their recruiting classes, but he does not necessarily think that is a bad thing. There is one significant change Kiffin feels the system needs, however. Kiffin discussed the current...
OXFORD, MS
#Recruiting#Jets#Qbs#American Football#Tight End University#Bills#Pro Football Talk
Yardbarker

Nick Chubb Comments On Baker Mayfield

Others include David Njoku, Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, and Jack Conklin. Nick Chubb is at OTAs, and no one should be surprised he was asked about Mayfield. Maybe what he said will surprise some who believe Mayfield may not have been well-liked in the locker room during his career with the Browns.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Giants might have a dynamic run-blocking duo on the right side of the line

The New York Giants rebuilt their offensive line this offseason. After years of misery upfront, new general manager Joe Schoen made it a point of emphasis to acquire offensive line talent. Schoen added a number of backup linemen in free agency while also making a couple of big-moves to add starters. The Giants signed veteran Mark Glowinski in free agency to a three-year deal to be the team’s starting right guard. They also made a splash in the first round of the draft when they selected Alabama right tackle Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick. The two of these linemen will combine on the right side to form a dynamic run-blocking duo.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Commanders HC Ron Rivera on WR Terry McLaurin's contract situation: 'Just a matter of time'

Terry McLaurin has arguably been Washington's most lethal offensive threat since being selected by the franchise in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Despite consistently playing with subpar quarterbacks and being surrounded by a less-than-stellar supporting cast on offense, "Scary Terry" has already racked up 222 receptions for 3,090 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns, while posting back-to-back seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders Visits Raiders Headquarters

The Las Vegas Raiders received a special visit from Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders. Sanders, who never played for the Silver and Black, took a visit to the Raiders Headquarters in Henderson, Nev. on Wednesday. During his visit, he envisioned how his NFL career would be with the...
HENDERSON, NV
Yardbarker

Dallas Cowboys OTAs: Top 20 Takes from Inside the Star

The COVID-related restrictions are relaxed - but the Dallas Cowboys are on the edge, highly aware of just how short they fell from their 2021 goal ... and excited to prove the critics wrong. “We know what we have in this locker room and we know what we can be,”...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Texans HC Lovie Smith: Davis Mills will 'be an excellent QB in the NFL'

Regardless of any criticisms or the existence of rumors that have linked the Houston Texans with proven quarterbacks such as Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns and Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers, Houston head coach Lovie Smith has made it clear since February that 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills is "our quarterback going into the season."
HOUSTON, TX

