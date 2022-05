A “callous” abuser humiliated her partner by sharing a photograph of him bound with electrical cables before he choked to death, a court heard. Charlotte Dootson, 25, strangled Mohammed Mukhtar, 53, at his home in Manchester following a campaign of abusive and violent conduct against him.On Tuesday, she was jailed at Manchester Crown Court for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 22 and a half years in custody before she can be considered for parole.Paramedics found the victim untied after a report of concern for his welfare at about midday on August 30. He was pronounced dead at...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO