Report: Seahawks Add Veteran WR Marquise Goodwin

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
 3 days ago

Despite having options aplenty at the position, the Seahawks have reportedly added veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin to the mix.

Among the Seahawks' remaining needs, receiver is pretty far down the list. In fact, it may not even be on the list at all, considering it's arguably the team's strongest position group aside from safety.

In addition to its two All-Pro talents in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Seattle has an intriguing crop of young receivers led by 2020 second-round draft pick Dee Eskridge and third-year man Freddie Swain. It also spent both of its seventh-round picks in last month's draft on rookie receivers Bo Melton and Dareke Young.

That, however, hasn't stopped the Seahawks from continuing to bolster their stable of pass-catchers. Per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin is headed to the Pacific Northwest to join the fray.

Goodwin, 31, was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and spent four years in Buffalo before heading to San Francisco and appearing in parts of three seasons with the 49ers. He most recently suited up for the Bears during the 2021 campaign after opting out the year prior due to COVID-19 concerns. He logged 20 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown in 14 games for Chicago.

Once college teammates with Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs at Texas, Goodwin is a vertical threat with a knack for taking top off opposing defenses. The speedster posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.27 seconds nearly a decade ago at the combine and hasn't slowed down much since.

Interestingly, Seattle showed interest in Goodwin last offseason, but the two sides never came together. Now, head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron have the veteran burner in tow and will get to work on fitting him into their plans.

However, a spot on the team's active roster is by no means guaranteed for Goodwin. Last year, Seattle began the season with just four receivers on its 53-man squad—Lockett, Metcalf, Swain and Eskridge—and may very well do so again. Melton and Young were, as mentioned, added to the mix as well, joining the likes of Cody Thompson, Penny Hart, Aaron Fuller and Cade Johnson. That makes for a potentially crowded competition if a fifth or sixth receiver spot goes up for grabs.

It will be interesting to see how Goodwin fits into that equation as the summer progresses. Perhaps the Seahawks envision him being what they had hoped to get out of Phillip Dorsett back in 2020. Dorsett and Goodwin share a similar calling card with their speed, but the former was unable to show off his skillset after suffering a season-ending foot injury.

At the very least, Goodwin brings with him a breadth of experience and knowledge that will surely prove insightful to a notably young bundle of wideouts. But there's certainly a shot he could be more than that for Seattle this fall.

