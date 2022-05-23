Loeffler Inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

Related
WJLA
Twins in Prince George's County prepare to graduate as valedictorian and salutatorian
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On May 27, the Oumarou Ba twins will do something they never planned or imagined: deliver a speech to their fellow classmates as valedictorian and salutatorian of Central High School in Capitol Heights, Maryland. It's an impressive accomplishment especially when you consider the...
Teen whose parents died in Bowie car crash granted full scholarship to Hampton University
BOWIE, Md. — A tragic car accident in Bowie on May 21 that left Kyle and Charlene Savage dead and two teens, Kyle Jr. and Knico without their parents has led the community to support the family. The couple's eldest son, Kyle Jr. is currently a senior at DeMatha...
NCAA Track East Regional sees HBCU stars advance on Day I
The first day of men’s competition in the NCAA Track and Field East Regional is in the books and HBCU stars advanced. The post NCAA Track East Regional sees HBCU stars advance on Day I appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WMDT.com
Cambridge PD Captain receives Hometown Hero award
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge Police Department awarded their very own Captain Justin Todd with Dorchester County’s Hometown Hero award. A big congrats to Captain Todd on his award, and encourage him and the other officers in Cambridge to keep up the good work. We want to hear...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Camp For Seriously Ill Children To Build Second Location On Maryland’s Eastern Shore
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A well-known camp for sick children and their families will build its second location on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp announced plans Tuesday to open its second location in Queenstown, Md. at the Aspen Institute’s former 166-acre Wye River Conference Center. The Aspen Institute, a nonprofit for humanistic studies, is donating a majority of the property to Hole in the Wall. The property was gifted to the institute in 1988, so the organization is paying it forward. “Since 1979, the Wye River campus has played an important role in the Aspen Institute’s history. This...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland's largest food truck festival returns with musical tribute
TIMONIUM, Md. — TheTrifecta Food Truck and Music Festival -- Maryland's largest gathering of food trucks -- returns this year with a musical tribute down memory lane. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds' racetrack infield in Timonium. Tickets are available online for $25. Parking is free, and so is admission for children 12 and under.
WMDT.com
Gov. Carney activates National Guard to support Stockley Center
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Governor John Carney has activated the Delaware National Guard to serve on state duty status at the Stockley Center in Georgetown. We’re told the Stockley Center is facing staff shortages due to a recent increase in COVID-19 community levels and industry-wide staffing shortages. The Stockley Center is a 50-bed Medicaid-certified Intermediate Care Facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities that provides both intermediate and skilled nursing care for individuals requiring a variety of complex supports and medical needs.
Morgan State to name Damon Wilson as head coach, per sources
Morgan State is ready to name Bowie State's Damon Wilson as its next head coach, according to sources. The post Morgan State to name Damon Wilson as head coach, per sources appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Weekly
Annapolis Seafood Markets Closes Doors
With a complete lack of fanfare, Annapolis Seafood Markets on Forest Drive made the announcement May 15 on its iconic roadside sign, complete with flashing lights and a red crab above it, on which it had announced its daily specials for decades. The message: “THANK YOU FOR 40 WONDERFUL YEARS. GONE FISHING.”
US Naval Academy Gifted Recovered Bell From Legendary Sunken Ship
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Prior to the lively Herndon Climb this year, a ceremony was held to dedicate the bell from a legendary ship led by Cmdr. William Lewis Herndon. The 268-pound bronze bell was donated to the institution by a California man. The SS Central America encountered a three-day hurricane off the coast of North Carolina in 1857. The academy said after Cmdr. Herndon gave the order to abandon ship, he remained at the controls to facilitate passenger evacuation and went down with the ship. His efforts saved the lives of 152 people, the academy said. The ship sank with 15 tons...
Washingtonian.com
The Foodie Travel Guide to Cambridge, Maryland: Where to Eat, Drink, and Stay
Though it’s sometimes overlooked in favor of quaint St. Michaels (roughly 30 minutes north), the 17th-century port town of Cambridge, along the Choptank River, is rich in history and character—and has a scene melding Eastern Shore traditions with a new generation of brewers, mixologists, and chefs. Visitors—and their...
Journalism as vocation: legendary DC journalist Bruce Johnson’s memoir honors those who came before, inspires those who will follow
In a phone interview with The DC Line just a few weeks before he passed away on April 3, longtime DC broadcaster Bruce Johnson said his dedication to journalism may have stemmed from the calling he felt as a teenager to become a missionary priest. “I consider this a vocation,”...
22nd Annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Promises Three Days of Live Music and Events in St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, one of the mid-Atlantic’s signature jazz events held along the shores of the beautiful Potomac River and in the charming Town of Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, will feature fantastic jazz artists and related events during the three-day jazz weekend in 2022. This popular annual festival, which has […]
shoredailynews.com
Millions of chickens, millions of dollars
About 567 million chickens produced 4.2 billion pounds of “shelf- and table-ready chicken” and generated a record $4.2 billion in wholesale value last year on the Delmarva Peninsula, a Delmarva Chicken Association report stated. And according to an economic impact study made by John Dunham & Associates, the...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Young Maryland Woman Killed In Tragic Delaware Accident
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred on May 19, 2022, in the Georgetown area as Brianna Wright, 23, of Salisbury, MD. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Georgetown area on...
WMDT.com
Memorial Day Parade returns to Berlin
BERLIN, MD. – As many make plans for the upcoming memorial day weekend, the town of Berlin is bringing back its iconic Memorial Day Parade. 47ABC spoke with Gregory Purnell, a committee member who shares the deep history of the parade its importance, and their decision to also honor essential workers this year.
pressboxonline.com
NCAA Lacrosse Final Four Preview With Don Zimmerman
Former UMBC men’s lacrosse coach and current ESPN lacrosse analyst Don Zimmerman joins Stan “The Fan” Charles and Gary Stein to break down this year’s NCAA lacrosse Final Four. • Getting To Know New Towson AD Dr. Steven Eigenbrot. • Catching Up With Towson Football Coach...
Van Hollen, Cardin, Hoyer Deliver $5 Million Direct Investment for New Southern Maryland Rapid Transit System
LA PLATA, Md. – U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressman Steny Hoyer (all D-Md.) have announced a federal investment of $5 million they worked to secure for the development of the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit (SMRT), a new rapid transit system that will operate between Charles and Prince George’s counties. The lawmakers worked […]
Maryland man wanted for making alleged threats of mass violence against elementary school in custody
The Charles County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who was wanted for alleged threats made against an elementary school. Deputies found 46-year-old Earl Washington in St. Mary's County early Wednesday, and said he was taken into custody without issue. Officials say that Washington made multiple threats of mass violence...
mocoshow.com
Actor Rich Rotella Recently Underwent Limb Lengthening Procedure To Make Him 3 Inches Taller; He is a 2002 Graduate of Northwest High School
Actor Rich Rotella grew up in Germantown, MD. He graduated from Northwest High School in 2002 and has gone on to star in Lionsgate’s feature comedy, “The Newest Pledge (2010).” One of his favorite gigs has been a national commercial for “TIDE Laundry” opposite iconic Betty White. And recently, he wrote, directed, and starred in the original feature film, “Marlo Lasker (2020).” Rotella’s latest role is as the star of a documentary he is filming about cosmetic limb lengthening, where he is the patient.
Dorchester Star
Dorchester County, MD
101
Followers
135
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT
Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/
Comments / 0