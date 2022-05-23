ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loeffler Inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

By Angela Price
BATON ROUGE, LA — Allison Loeffler of Cambridge was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Loeffler was initiated at University of Maryland, College Park.

