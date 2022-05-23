ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

FAREWELL TO A HERO: Cash remembered as dedicated public servant, devoted husband and father, loyal friend

By HAWKINS TEAGUE • hteague@murrayledger.com
Murray Ledger & Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY – With the amount of experience Jody Wayne Cash had working for various western Kentucky law enforcement agencies, you’d be hard-pressed to find an officer in this part of the state who didn’t know him. You would be even harder pressed to find anyone who had met him and did...

“He always went for the smile” - Cash remembered for humor, compassion

When Joey Adair attended the visitation for Jody Cash last week, he introduced himself as one of Cash’s best friends, if not his best. That bubble burst in short order. “Come to find out, he has a thousand best friends,” Adair said, speaking Saturday at Cash’s memorial service in Murray State University’s CFSB center.
Franklin estate donates item to MISD

MURRAY - Historic Murray Independent School District memorabilia from the estate of the late Dr. W.A. Franklin, former MISD superintendent from 1992-2001, was donated to the district by his son, Chris Franklin. Numerous tiger paintings, framed pictures of the MISD campuses, collectible Tiger plates, and an assortment of musical instruments...
Marshall Co. woman reacts to Texas school shooting

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Many parents fear the unimaginable; a shooter entering their children’s schools. It’s something one Heartland county is all too familiar with. The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas brings up horrific memories for folks in Marshall County, Kentucky. ”It’s heartbreaking. I would say I can’t...
Obituaries, May 26, 2022

Glen Clayton, 92, of Murray, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2022 at Henry County Medical Center Hospice in Paris. Mr. Clayton was born on June 7, 1929 in Marshall County, KY to the late Sanford Hinton and Lee Ola Harrison Clayton. Glen graduated from Hardin High School and went on to Murray State University to pursue his degree in Business Administration (Accounting). He was cut short of graduating when he was drafted for the United States Air Force. After serving four years, one of those in Korea, Glen came back to complete his degree. For the next 53 years he owned and operated Clayton, Byrd and Meeks CPA. Mr. Clayton served and volunteered in many ways. He was a member of the Lion's Club, Rotary, Kiwanis Club, all out of Paducah. He was the President of Band Boosters Club for Reidland High School and was a gospel singer in the Victory Quartet for many years and passed that love to his daughters while teaching them to sing harmony riding in the car. His wife, Mrs. Emma Dean Clayton, played the piano in the quartet. Glen was an avid golfer and gardener and was a true University of Kentucky fan. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder but in later years attended Sinking Springs Baptist Church. Mr. Clayton will be dearly missed.
Bypass accident injures local man

An accident on the Eagle Way Bypass Wednesday morning sent the driver of one of the vehicles to the hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 88-year old Elizabeth Quarles of Hopkinsville had been eastbound and was trying to make a left turn into Tractor Supply when she struck a westbound pickup operated by 29-year old Trever Gayle of Hopkinsville.
KSP: 14-year-old killed in crash on Western Kentucky Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 14-year-old has died following a single-vehicle crash in Grayson County. Kentucky State Police said their office was contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the crash that happened westbound on the Western Kentucky Parkway near the 91 mile-marker around 3:30 p.m. (EDT) Tuesday.
Calvert City Police Reports

Matthew G. Hafner, 37, of 250 Park Street, Gilbertsville was arrested on May 17, 2022 on a Marshall County Warrant for failure to appear. He was also served a Graves County Warrant for failure to appear. Shelby Deanne Morgan, 30, of 154 Terre Mont Drive, Apt. B, Paducah was charged...
Ballard County drug charge for Metropolis man

A traffic stop Wednesday night in Ballard County ended with an arrest and drug charges for a Metropolis man. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was patrolling Highway 286 in Wickliffe when he saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed. When the deputy approached the...
Missing Hopkinsville Juvenile Located

A juvenile reported missing in Hopkinsville Sunday morning has been located Monday morning. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says 16-year-old Nariah Stevenson was located Monday morning and is safe and not injured. She was reported missing in the Gilkey Drive area of Hopkinsville Sunday morning.
Police: Man reported missing in Paducah found, safe

PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 48-year-old man who has been reported missing in Paducah. Police say John D. Vaught was last seen wearing light blue jeans; boots; a gray, short-sleeved, button-up collared shirt; and a black hat. He's 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police says Vaught also has a tattoo of the word "faith" on the left side of his neck.
Sidewalks grant announced for S. 16th

MURRAY – Residents of South 16th Street in Murray have longed for sidewalks beside that heavily traveled road for many years. Thanks to a state grant announced Wednesday, that wish is one step closer to becoming a reality. After appearing at the former Briggs & Stratton facility to announce...
Deadly shooting under investigation in Cape Girardeau

The group made their only stop in the Heartland earlier today en route to the nation's capitol. Leaders in Carbondale say they want to make the city a safer place. One person is facing charges as police investigate a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau. Man charged in connection with deadly...
