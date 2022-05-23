ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

5 Points to be discussed at meeting Tuesday

By Staff Report
Murray Ledger & Times
 3 days ago

MURRAY – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will hold a public meeting in Murray Tuesday night to discuss safety and capacity improvements it is planning for North 16th Street from the Five Points intersection. The intersection extends northward to the KY 121 intersection and is along the northwest...

www.murrayledger.com

Murray Ledger & Times

Sidewalks grant announced for S. 16th

MURRAY – Residents of South 16th Street in Murray have longed for sidewalks beside that heavily traveled road for many years. Thanks to a state grant announced Wednesday, that wish is one step closer to becoming a reality. After appearing at the former Briggs & Stratton facility to announce...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Hollobus to bring 150 jobs to Murray

MURRAY – Gov. Andy Beshear and local elected officials celebrated with representatives from Hollobus Technologies Inc. Wednesday as the company announced it would be investing $2.25 million and creating 150 full-time jobs as it locates its headquarters in Murray. According to a news release, the investment will locate the...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray five point improvements

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to upgrade heavily trafficked intersection. New changes are coming to a busy intersection in Murray, Kentucky. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is improving the five points intersection, and they want the public’s input. They held a public information meeting Tuesday evening from 4:30 to 7 PM They’re holding a public information meeting.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Franklin estate donates item to MISD

MURRAY - Historic Murray Independent School District memorabilia from the estate of the late Dr. W.A. Franklin, former MISD superintendent from 1992-2001, was donated to the district by his son, Chris Franklin. Numerous tiger paintings, framed pictures of the MISD campuses, collectible Tiger plates, and an assortment of musical instruments...
MURRAY, KY
WBKO

Manufacturer to locate in western Kentucky, create 150 jobs

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a manufacturer of electrical power distribution connectors plans to locate in western Kentucky and create 150 jobs. A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says Hollobus Technologies Inc. is investing $2.25 million to move its headquarters and some operations to a former Briggs & Stratton plant in Murray.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

CCHD embraces the Public Health Transition

MURRAY – At the Calloway County Board of Health’s regular quarterly meeting Tuesday, Health Department officials provided the board with updates on the formula shortage and COVID-19, presented the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and discussed new projects. In her presentation of the budget, Finance Administrator Stephanie...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

MHS announces 2022 Governor’s School for the Arts recipients

MURRAY - The Murray High School Guidance office announced the 2022 Governor’s School for the Arts and those selected are, from left, Sydney Custer, instrumental music-brass; Nafessa Al-Alou, visual art; Gilang Marjadi, instrumental music - brass; Isaac Elkins, instrumental music - percussion; Lydia Schneider, artchitecture + design; Margaret Robinson, visual art; and Ella Bryant, film + photography. Not pictured is Canyon Bourque, film + photography.
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

500,000 Bass Fingerlings Released Into Local Waterways

Buchanan, Tenn.–Thousands of fingerling Florida bass were released into Kentucky Lake, and Benton and Humphreys County waterways Monday. American Sport Fish from Alabama bred the fish and coordinated the release, which started early Monday morning at Paris Landing State Park. Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway said the fish...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

KHA honors MCCH’s Penner, JPMC’s Anderson

LOUISVILLE – The Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA) presented several awards on May 18 at the 93rd annual KHA Convention. This year’s event was held at the newly renovated Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville. KHA’s Award of Excellence was presented to David Anderson, chief executive officer of Jackson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Seeley retires at MCCH nutrition coordinator

MURRAY – Nutrition Coordinator Suzanne Seeley is retiring from Murray-Calloway County Hospital after 42 years of service. “I graduated from Murray State and never regretted my field of study,” Seeley said. “I first became interested in being a dietitian when I was a freshman at Lyon County High School. My dad, who was a hard worker and very active, began falling asleep when sitting down to watch the nightly news and was drinking huge amounts of water. Eventually, he went to the doctor and found out that he had diabetes. I watched him change his eating habits and take medication for his diabetes, and saw how that made a difference in him feeling terrible all the time to feeling good again. That sparked my interest along with the science behind it.”
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Where the sidewalk ends

MURRAY – Work began on the Miller Avenue Sidewalk Project last fall, but planning for it actually started two years ago. City of Murray Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten said that they have encountered several obstacles over the course of the project. The first major obstacle came when they learned the sidewalk could not go on the south side of the road as the engineers who designed the sidewalk and drew up the plans had envisioned.
MURRAY, KY
kbsi23.com

Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group seeks case managers

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – December 10, 2021 is a day Mayfield residents will never forget. That’s when an EF4 tornado demolished the downtown area. Now the community is picking up the pieces and moving forward. Ryan Drane, Executive Director with the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group,...
MAYFIELD, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, May 26, 2022

Glen Clayton, 92, of Murray, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2022 at Henry County Medical Center Hospice in Paris. Mr. Clayton was born on June 7, 1929 in Marshall County, KY to the late Sanford Hinton and Lee Ola Harrison Clayton. Glen graduated from Hardin High School and went on to Murray State University to pursue his degree in Business Administration (Accounting). He was cut short of graduating when he was drafted for the United States Air Force. After serving four years, one of those in Korea, Glen came back to complete his degree. For the next 53 years he owned and operated Clayton, Byrd and Meeks CPA. Mr. Clayton served and volunteered in many ways. He was a member of the Lion's Club, Rotary, Kiwanis Club, all out of Paducah. He was the President of Band Boosters Club for Reidland High School and was a gospel singer in the Victory Quartet for many years and passed that love to his daughters while teaching them to sing harmony riding in the car. His wife, Mrs. Emma Dean Clayton, played the piano in the quartet. Glen was an avid golfer and gardener and was a true University of Kentucky fan. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder but in later years attended Sinking Springs Baptist Church. Mr. Clayton will be dearly missed.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield businesses continue to pick up the pieces after December tornado

MAYFIELD, KY — It's been almost six months since the December tornado outbreak hit Mayfield, Kentucky. Business owners who were impacted by the storm continue to pick up the pieces. Wayne Flint owns The Barn on West Broadway in Mayfield. He's planning to reopen next week. "Meatloaf, green beans,...
MAYFIELD, KY
wvih.com

More Counties In Yellow On COVID-19 Map

Thirty-two counties in Kentucky are now listed as yellow zones on the COVID-19 metrics map, according to state numbers posted Friday. Six of those counties are Hardin Henderson, Union, Webster, Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. There were only three counties total last week. The state’s positivity rate is now over nine...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Marshall Co. woman reacts to Texas school shooting

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Many parents fear the unimaginable; a shooter entering their children’s schools. It’s something one Heartland county is all too familiar with. The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas brings up horrific memories for folks in Marshall County, Kentucky. ”It’s heartbreaking. I would say I can’t...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY

