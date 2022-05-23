BHS Softball Suffers Defeat vs. O’Dowd

Half Moon Bay traveled to Washington Park in Santa Clara to face Christopher from Gilroy in the CCS Division V Semifinals. Half Moon Bay played as the home team with Ryan Harrington on the mound. Christopher had a great approach, and some timely hitting to plate 4 runs in the first. Harrington did all he could gutting out an injury but had to be removed for Devin Costa in the 2nd inning. In the 2nd a Cougar error led to another Christopher run making it 5-0. In the bottom of the 2nd HMB had a big 2 out rally as Freshman Jason Couto knocked in Aidan Vazquez with an RBI single making it 5-1 Christopher. HMB loaded the bases, but ended the inning with a strikeout. Costa settled HMB down with brilliant pitching as he would scatter 5 hits, and record 7 strikeouts as he pitched through the 7th. HMB loaded the bases again in the in the bottom of the 6th, but they could not bring anyone home. In the bottom of the 7th Senior Jared Mettam led off with a big double to left field. Senior William Moffitt would drive him in with an RBI sac fly making it 5-2 Christopher, which ended up the final score to the game. Liam Harrington and Trevor Coruccini also delivered hits for the Cougars. Half Moon Bay won their first league Championship in 11 years, and won 17 games in total.

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO