ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Rapper J. Cole to play pro basketball in Canada

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VnZw5_0fn5wzwk00

SCARBOROUGH, Ontario (AP) — Rapper J. Cole will play another season of pro basketball, this time in Canada.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League tweeted Thursday night that the 37-year-old rapper will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard. The season begins May 25.

Cole, whose full name is Jermaine Cole, played with the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League in 2021. He also played basketball in high school in North Carolina.

Cole won a Grammy in 2020 for Best Rap Song (“A Lot” by 21 Savage featuring J. Cole) and has several BET Hip Hop Awards to his name. He also has six platinum albums and produced songs for artists like Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson and Young Thug.

His last album, “The Off-Season,” came out a year ago.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Young Thug
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
J Cole
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy