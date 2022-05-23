ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Special Olympics athletes will depart for USA Games

By Special to the Ledger
Murray Ledger & Times
 3 days ago

MURRAY – Ten Special Olympics athletes and three coaches will be on their way to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida. Amy Butler of Almo and Kymberly Dickamore of Murray will be part of the Team Kentucky bocce delegation, and Laura Miller of Murray will coach the Team...

