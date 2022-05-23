ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

Solano County mishandled death of PG&E worker in LNU wildfire | Fire - Power - Money

abc10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvidence was destroyed. A family wants...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

Fire in Vacaville burns at site of major 2020 wildfire

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire in Vacaville broke out in the same area that was devastated by the LNU Lightning Complex Fire a couple summers ago. With temperatures topping 100 degrees and flames climbing a Vacaville hillside above Pleasants Valley Road, Jennifer Doughty and her son Dean were thinking, “not again.” “Depending on how […]
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Stop Forward Progress Of Vegetation Fire Near Vacaville

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near Vacaville on Wednesday. The scene is near the 300 block of Behme Lane, northwest of Vacaville. Cal Fire LNU said the fire burned 8 acres and is 100% contained. Cal Fire said crews will remain at the scene through the night. The fire was first reported just after 2 p.m. No evacuations or road closures were necessary. Cal Fire said there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation  
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo PD may close nighttime 911 dispatch

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo Police Department’s nighttime 911 center might be closing down due to a shortage of staff. Vallejo police announced in a press release Wednesday, that department was fully staffed in early 2020, but has faced a significant loss in employment in recent times. Officials say staff often leaves to work at […]
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Solano County, CA
Solano County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma Co. vineyard developer faces $3.75M fine over alleged environmental violations

CLOVERDALE – A well-known Sonoma County vineyard executive is facing a multi-million-dollar state fine for allegedly removing trees and destroying a small wetland on a rural patch of land east of Cloverdale. Hugh Reimers and Krasilsa Pacific Farms could be on the hook for up to $3.75 million in fines for allegedly cutting down trees, grading, ripping and other activities near tributaries to Little Sulphur Creek, Big Sulphur Creek and Crocker Creek in the Russian River Watershed, according to the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board.In a complaint filed May 9, the Water Board accused Reimers and Krasilsa Pacific...
CLOVERDALE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Search continues for Pearl Pinson, abducted Vallejo teen

It's been six years since Pear Pinson vanished on her way to school in Vallejo and her parents vowed to never give up their efforts to find her. Pinson was 15 when witnesses saw her dragged from a pedestrian path. They said she was injured and screaming. And no one has seen her since.
VALLEJO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Wildfire#Lnu#Solano Sheriff
CBS San Francisco

Vallejo firefighters take defensive attack at 3-alarm structure fire

VALLEJO – Firefighters battling a structure fire in Vallejo on Tuesday afternoon had to declare "mayday" after a smoke explosion occurred across the attic and third floor of the home, according to Vallejo Fire Spokesperson Kevin Brown. A "mayday" in this instance was called because of rapidly changing conditions that resulted in the inability to immediately account for every firefighter on the scene. Ultimately there were no injuries or fatalities to firefighters or civilians, Brown said. Firefighters arrived in the 300 block of El Dorado Street at 4:34 p.m. after receiving a report of smoke, fire officials said. By 4:39 p.m. the fire was upgraded to a full first alarm response. Firefighters soon discovered a "very active" fire in the rear of the structure and encountered several downed power lines. The blaze was soon upgraded to a three-alarm, "due to inability to directly attack the primary seat of the fire," said Brown. Crews took a defensive attack and were still on the scene extinguishing any remaining hot spots as of 7:20 p.m. Four adults and four children have been displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
VALLEJO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Power Outage Impacts 9,680 PG&E Customers in Brentwood

In Brentwood, a power outage is impacting 9,680 PG&E customers after a fire was reported at a utility box in the area of Fairview and Balfour in the City of Brentwood on Tuesday. The call originally came in as a blown transformer and a fire, however, Engine 52 crew arrived...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Family of Vallejo teen Pearl Pinson holds out hope 6 years after disappearance

VALLEJO – Six years after 15-year-old Pearl Pinson disappeared off the streets of Vallejo, her family refuses to give up hope that she will be found.In chalk, the base of the pedestrian footbridge that crosses Interstate 780 in Vallejo bears the name of Pearl Pinson. Wednesday marks six years that Pearl, wearing her black and turquoise backpack, was abducted and never to be seen again. This year - like every year, her older sister Rose comes out with family hoping against hope to keep her face and name in people's minds - to bring her home."It's extremely hard. But I...
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighter injured battling Contra Costa County wildfire

Firefighter injured battling Contra Costa County wildfire. CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - A firefighter was injured Monday afternoon while fighting a Contra Costa County wildfire. His condition is unknown but, fire crews were able to contain the blaze fairly quickly. One of the residents nearby says the fire could’ve been...
KRON4

‘May gray’ is on the way for Bay Area

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s microclimates were in full effect Wednesday afternoon as temperatures shot up to triple digits in the East Bay and dropped down to the 50’s along the coast. KRON4 meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez said there was a 48-degree...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
crimevoice.com

Man accused of setting Marin Street business on fire

Originally published as a Vallejo Police Department Facebook post:. “On May 17, 2022 at approximately 3:26 a.m., Vallejo Police Officers responded to the report of a large structure fire in the 600 block of Marin Street. Upon arrival, officers observed an active fire burning at a business, and worked with the Vallejo Fire department to evacuate the area.
SFGate

California cuts grass watering down as drought dries West

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Grass in office parks, on college campuses or in some California neighborhoods will go brown this summer after state water officials adopted a ban Tuesday on watering certain green spaces as the state's drought drags on. The ban adopted by the State Water Resources Control...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy