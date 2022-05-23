ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riddleville, GA

Washington County teen arrested in stabbing case

By 41NBC Web Producer
41nbc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIDDLEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –According to a post on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page,...

www.41nbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Augusta man found guilty of abusing the mother of his two children

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – One man has been found guilty for physically abusing the mother of his two children. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Sir Brixxton Coats was found guilty on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened on November 14th, 2021. According to authorities, Coats repeatedly beat the mother of his children in the head […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Man arrested over alleged threat to blow up local polling site

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies arrested an irate voter who threatened to blow up a polling site Tuesday during the Georgia primary, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a man identified as Weston Harper entered Elim Church, a polling site on Furys Ferry Road, and stated...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
County
Washington County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Riddleville, GA
State
Washington State
Washington County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

VIDEO | Domestic dispute leads to police chase in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A Thomson man is behind bars after a domestic dispute. The incident happened May 22nd and began on the 3000 block of Parkridge Drive in Grovetown. According to Grovetown Police Department, the suspect Travis Mays, and his estranged wife got into a physical altercation after an evening of drinking. Mays attempted […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man arrested in connection to April bank robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the early April bank robbery that took place at Mid-South Community Federal Credit Union. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators and members of the U.S. Marshalls and FBI worked to arrest 55 year-old Felix Cordes of Macon after finding that he was connected to the bank robbery on April 5th. The robbery involved a suspect coming into the Mid-South Community Federal Credit Union on Lasseter Place around 10:37 in the morning, and brandishing a weapon demanding money. After receiving the money from the cash registers, he fled on foot into an unknown direction.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Atlanta woman charged with DUI, vehicular homicide, and more after traffic collision leaves man dead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A traffic collision that took place just after 6 p.m. at Monroe Street on Georgia Avenue left a Lizella man dead. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 33 year-old Tiffany Sayers of Atlanta was driving a Nissan Frontier with her 6 year-old daughter present in the vehicle on Monroe Street. Sayers failed to stop at a stop sign at Georgia Avenue, where her vehicle collided with a GMC Sierra, driven by 61 year-old Jimmie Long of Lizella– who was ejected from the vehicle when it was flipped over.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old Grovetown girl found

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: According to Grovetown police, Madison Robertson has been found safe. The Grovetown Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. Fourteen-year-old Madison Robertson was last seen Tuesday, May 24 at around 4:30 p.m. in the area around Whiskey Rd. in...
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Richmond County man missing since beginning of May, found

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Steven St Michel has been located and is receiving treatment for his mental health. Richmond County deputies are looking for 35-year-old Steven St Michel. St Michel was last seen on May 5th on the 1700 block of Brown Road. Steven was wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and brown flip flops. […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Peach Orchard Road clear after pedestrian hit

Update | The scene has been cleared. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of an accident where a person has been hit by a car. The incident happened about 6:30 Thursday morning on the 3500 block of Peach Orchard Road. According to Richmond County dispatch both southbound lanes of Peach Orchard are […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
13WMAZ

Macon bicyclist dies after crashing into log truck on Broadway

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a fatal car crash that happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway at Mead Road. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 36-year-old man driving an empty log truck was turning right off of Mead Road onto Broadway when the bicyclist coming from the Food Mart at the corner of Antioch and Broadway ran into the rear tires of the trailer.
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County deputies have located missing teenager

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has canceled an alert for a missing teen. Sawyer Johnson, 15, had last been seen wearing a red hoodie, black athletic pants and Nike sneakers, authorities said late last week. They said Monday he had been found and is safe...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Middle Georgia sheriff’s offices warn of text message scam

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Multiple middle Georgia sheriff’s offices are warning residents of a text message scam. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Sheriff’s Office both posted a screenshot of the scam on their Facebook pages Tuesday. The text message tells the receiver their...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
UPI News

Authorities warn of two monkeys on the loose in Georgia

May 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia are warning members of the public to be on the lookout for two patas monkeys on the loose in a county near Savannah. The Effingham County Sheriff's Office said deputies recently received a call reporting two monkeys on the loose. "It sounded like...
SAVANNAH, GA
wgxa.tv

Two accidentally shot in training exercise

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people were injured in a firearms training accident at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. According to a press release, a student and a GPSTC Staff Instructor were both accidentally shot during an exercise and suffered non-life-threatening injuries resulting from a single round being shot.
MACON, GA
wfxl.com

Cordele man arrested for child molestation

On April 25, a report was filed with the Cordele Police Department concerning a child molestation case. According to police, Paul Willis was accused of possible child molestation by a relative. A sixteen-year-old juvenile was reported to be the victim of sexual battery and child molestation. Police say that Willis...
CORDELE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy