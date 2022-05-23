Washington County teen arrested in stabbing case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the early April bank robbery that took place at Mid-South Community Federal Credit Union. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators and members of the U.S. Marshalls and FBI worked to arrest 55 year-old Felix Cordes of Macon after finding that he was connected to the bank robbery on April 5th. The robbery involved a suspect coming into the Mid-South Community Federal Credit Union on Lasseter Place around 10:37 in the morning, and brandishing a weapon demanding money. After receiving the money from the cash registers, he fled on foot into an unknown direction.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO