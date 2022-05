Eva Longoria has stolen the red carpet once again! This time, it’s at the Cannes Film Festival charity amfAR Gala. The 47-year-old actress stunned in a floor-length, one-shoulder black gown that featured a super high and wide slit that showed off her toned left leg. It also featured a cutout design that spanned the middle of her chest to slightly above her left hip. She paired the gorgeous dress with black and silver sparkling heels and dangling diamond earrings. She completed her look with a sophisticated ponytail.

