Indiana takes on Chicago, seeks to stop 4-game skid

Indiana Fever (2-6, 1-5 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-2, 2-0 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana enters the matchup with Chicago after losing four in a row.

Chicago went 6-10 at home and 10-5 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Sky averaged 83.3 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Indiana finished 6-26 overall last season while going 4-11 in Eastern Conference play. The Fever gave up 85.1 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

