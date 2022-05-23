ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Indiana takes on Chicago, seeks to stop 4-game skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Indiana Fever (2-6, 1-5 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-2, 2-0 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana enters the matchup with Chicago after losing four in a row.

Chicago went 6-10 at home and 10-5 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Sky averaged 83.3 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Indiana finished 6-26 overall last season while going 4-11 in Eastern Conference play. The Fever gave up 85.1 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Celtics head home looking to close out top-seeded Heat

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum wants experience to be the Celtics’ guide as they return home with a chance to wrap up their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2010. Tatum was a rookie during Boston’s run to Eastern Conference finals in 2018, when it grabbed a 3-2 series lead over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Reggie Warford, Kentucky’s first Black 4-year player, dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Reggie Warford, who was Kentucky’s second Black men’s basketball player and first Black basketball player to graduate, has died. He was 67. Kentucky basketball spokeswoman Deb Moore said Warford’s wife, Marisa, notified coach John Calipari that Warford had died Thursday in Pittsburgh. Warford had dealt with numerous health issues the past decade and underwent a series of transplants.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1823 — A $20,000 match race between American Eclipse (representing The North) and Henry (representing The South) is held at Union Course, Long Island, N.Y. American Eclipse wins in two-of-three heats, after his original jockey, William Crafts, is replaced by Samuel Purdy before the second heat. The race, witnessed by 60,000 spectators, is the first to have been timed by split-second chronometers, which were imported for the event.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

914K+
Followers
444K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy