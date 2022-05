ST. PAUL, MN (May 25, 2022) - The St. Paul Saints had to feel like the storyline was becoming all too familiar: take a lead only to give it up in the very next half inning. Except this time, they responded in a big way. The Saints homered three times overall, twice in the comeback sixth inning to defeat the Indianapolis Indians 5-3 in game two of a doubleheader at CHS Field in front of 4,170.

