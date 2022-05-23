Overton’s girls 4x400 relay team grabs gold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Some chilly, but dry weather didn’t stop both Hastings Five Points and Columbus Cornerstone from taking the field to kick off the legion baseball season Wednesday night. Hastings’ Luke Brooks started the game strong on the mound, recording a first inning strikeout. The offense kicked...
COLUMBUS, Neb. (KSNB) - Columbus Scotus didn’t need to travel too far to earn the 2022 Boys State Golf Championship. Columbus’ Elks Country Club played host to the tournament, and the rain held off just enough for the golfers to complete the two-day tournament. No area athlete finished...
NORFOLK, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a damp and chilly afternoon Wednesday at Norfolk Country Club, and it was a year dominated by the metro schools at this year’s Class A Boys State Golf Championships. Lincoln East won the team state championship by just one shot over Omaha Westside....
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The summer-long golf series rolled on this week as I took my new, shiny clubs west of Hastings to the Kearney Country Club to take aim at the Par-5, 17th Hole. I squared off with KCC General Manager Jami Swift, which means for the first time...
GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Students at three Nebraska schools will soon enjoy state-of-the-art fitness centers. Earlier this month, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The recent rains have chipped away at the drought across the Cornhusker State. However, we are not there yet when it comes to conquering the drought. The most noticeable change over the past three weeks is the diminishing area of red that signifies where the extreme drought conditions lie. This area has been reduced from 22 percent to about 7 percent as of this week. The severe drought has been reduced from 73 percent down to 47 percent. With that said, we still have a ways to go before things are all even in the rain bucket. Over the past week we have received anywhere between a half to almost an inch of rain in the Tri-cities. However, as of today, we are still about 3.25 inches below average for year-to-date precipitation totals. Normally we would be between 8 and 9 inches by this time. The deficit is even worse for other areas in the viewing area. Ord continues to be well behind with a deficit of almost 5 inches and Holdrege short by 4 inches. So, while we continue to see much needed rainfall in the region, we still have a ways to go to tackle the drought. We may not be there yet, but we are closer than we were yesterday.
GOTHENBURG, Neb. — A Union Pacific train derailed early Thursday near Gothenburg, Nebraska sending 30 coal cars off the tracks. No one was injured in the incident 2 miles southeast of Gothenburg. UP cleared one of three lines in the area to keep train traffic moving. The Nebraska State...
It was May 25, 2021, when pregnant mom Nicole Dramse went to her midwife in Grand Island because of unusual pain.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health St. Francis will once again hold a free event focusing on safety. The community is invited to its Summer Safety Spectacular from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 11 in the hospital’s south parking lot. The annual event, created to help...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - So far this year, there are significantly more passengers using the Central Nebraska Regional Airport than last year. According to figures from the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, 20,172 passengers flew into or out of CNRA between January and April. That’s a 24% increase from the same period last year, when 16,233 passengers used the airport.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Flood Communications, which reaches more than 500,000 homes as the largest news operation in Nebraska, announced on Tuesday it has started broadcasting Fiesta 94.5 FM, the first full-power Spanish-language radio station to cover the Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings and Lexington areas. The company is remodeling a...
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney City Council approved an addition for Yanney Heritage Park. Council members voted Tuesday to approve a bid of $3.6 million to build a new pavilion and parking lot. The proposed 9,800 square foot pavilion will be a rental facility for various functions. The project...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Saturday mark will mark the start of the 29th year that Island Oasis has provided summer fun to people in Grand Island. But as we near the 30th year in 2023, the City of Grand Island is focusing on what the future holds for the water park.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A wheelchair-bound couple is now safe after an apartment fire late Monday night, all thanks to the heroic actions of a neighbor. While Steve and Barb Rakosky were winding down for the night, they heard someone banging at their front door. Little did they know at...
Sunshine and warmer temperatures return, but watch for severe weather over the holiday weekend.
Troopers responded to assist with a train derailment east of Gothenburg this morning. Thankfully no injuries are reported and traffic on Highway 30 is not impacted. Crews are working on clean-up at this time.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It was May 25, 2021, when pregnant mom Nicole Dramse went to her midwife in Grand Island because of unusual pain. That’s when a split-second decision was made to take Dramse to Saint Francis, a move that likely saved her and the baby. Once there, the maternity department jumped into action to find out what was wrong.
Bruce and Mary Fowler of Arcadia were married June 3, 1972, and are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Their children, Shawn and Steven, and families would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards and well wishes can be sent to:. Bruce and Mary Fowler. 79501 N. River Road.
LINCOLN, Neb. – A central Nebraska community will be receiving over $300,000 to update a local pharmacy. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Kate Bolz announced Tuesday that her department is investing $300k in the City of Cozad to expand a local pharmacy department, adding security measures, and installing new ventilation. Bolz said the improvements will enhance rural health care for 3,977 people in the Cozad area.
