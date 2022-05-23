ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overton, NE

Overton’s girls 4x400 relay team grabs gold

By Maggie Kastraba
KSNB Local4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 State Track and Field championships is officially complete. Classes C and D finished up Saturday and Local4...

www.ksnblocal4.com

foxnebraska.com

Three Nebraska schools will soon have state-of-the-art fitness centers

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Students at three Nebraska schools will soon enjoy state-of-the-art fitness centers. Earlier this month, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Scanning Local Rain Totals

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The recent rains have chipped away at the drought across the Cornhusker State. However, we are not there yet when it comes to conquering the drought. The most noticeable change over the past three weeks is the diminishing area of red that signifies where the extreme drought conditions lie. This area has been reduced from 22 percent to about 7 percent as of this week. The severe drought has been reduced from 73 percent down to 47 percent. With that said, we still have a ways to go before things are all even in the rain bucket. Over the past week we have received anywhere between a half to almost an inch of rain in the Tri-cities. However, as of today, we are still about 3.25 inches below average for year-to-date precipitation totals. Normally we would be between 8 and 9 inches by this time. The deficit is even worse for other areas in the viewing area. Ord continues to be well behind with a deficit of almost 5 inches and Holdrege short by 4 inches. So, while we continue to see much needed rainfall in the region, we still have a ways to go to tackle the drought. We may not be there yet, but we are closer than we were yesterday.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

KSNB Local 4 Weathercast 6 pm

The Grand Island water park has seen the number of guests decline over the years. Another gloomy and cool day, but warmer weather and sunshine are just around the corner.
KETV.com

Union Pacific coal train derails Thursday in west central Nebraska

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — A Union Pacific train derailed early Thursday near Gothenburg, Nebraska sending 30 coal cars off the tracks. No one was injured in the incident 2 miles southeast of Gothenburg. UP cleared one of three lines in the area to keep train traffic moving. The Nebraska State...
GOTHENBURG, NE
KSNB Local4

May 26, 2022 Morning Forecast

It was May 25, 2021, when pregnant mom Nicole Dramse went to her midwife in Grand Island because of unusual pain. Fun events happening around the Tri-cities this Memorial Day weekend. KSNB Local 4 Weathercast 6 pm. Updated: 16 hours ago. Local 4 Weather, 6 pm. Mom and baby celebrate...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island hospital to hold Summer Spectacular in June

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health St. Francis will once again hold a free event focusing on safety. The community is invited to its Summer Safety Spectacular from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 11 in the hospital’s south parking lot. The annual event, created to help...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Good year so far at Grand Island Airport

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - So far this year, there are significantly more passengers using the Central Nebraska Regional Airport than last year. According to figures from the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, 20,172 passengers flew into or out of CNRA between January and April. That’s a 24% increase from the same period last year, when 16,233 passengers used the airport.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

New pavilion to be added to Yanney Park

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney City Council approved an addition for Yanney Heritage Park. Council members voted Tuesday to approve a bid of $3.6 million to build a new pavilion and parking lot. The proposed 9,800 square foot pavilion will be a rental facility for various functions. The project...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Island Oasis looking ahead to the future

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Saturday mark will mark the start of the 29th year that Island Oasis has provided summer fun to people in Grand Island. But as we near the 30th year in 2023, the City of Grand Island is focusing on what the future holds for the water park.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

A hero’s tale: Hastings man saves couple from fire

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A wheelchair-bound couple is now safe after an apartment fire late Monday night, all thanks to the heroic actions of a neighbor. While Steve and Barb Rakosky were winding down for the night, they heard someone banging at their front door. Little did they know at...
KSNB Local4

New housing for low-income families in Kearney

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return, but watch for severe weather over the holiday weekend. Fun events happening around the Tri-cities this Memorial Day weekend. Mom and baby celebrate one-year anniversary of life-saving day. Updated: 21 hours ago. The date was May 25, 2021, pregnant mom Nicole Dramse went to her...
KEARNEY, NE
Panhandle Post

Troopers assist with Nebraska train derailment

Troopers responded to assist with a train derailment east of Gothenburg this morning. Thankfully no injuries are reported and traffic on Highway 30 is not impacted. Crews are working on clean-up at this time. Trooper Martinez is one of our certified Drone pilots and flew the scene. This tech helps...
GOTHENBURG, NE
KSNB Local4

Mom and baby celebrate one-year anniversary of life-saving day

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It was May 25, 2021, when pregnant mom Nicole Dramse went to her midwife in Grand Island because of unusual pain. That’s when a split-second decision was made to take Dramse to Saint Francis, a move that likely saved her and the baby. Once there, the maternity department jumped into action to find out what was wrong.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Bruce and Mary Fowler

Bruce and Mary Fowler of Arcadia were married June 3, 1972, and are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Their children, Shawn and Steven, and families would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards and well wishes can be sent to:. Bruce and Mary Fowler. 79501 N. River Road.
ARCADIA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

USDA awards Cozad with $300K for pharmacy

LINCOLN, Neb. – A central Nebraska community will be receiving over $300,000 to update a local pharmacy. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Kate Bolz announced Tuesday that her department is investing $300k in the City of Cozad to expand a local pharmacy department, adding security measures, and installing new ventilation. Bolz said the improvements will enhance rural health care for 3,977 people in the Cozad area.
COZAD, NE

